Industrial Wireless Automation Market Size to Grow by USD 2.03 billion | Changing Market Dynamics to Drive Growth | Technavio

Jul 04, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial wireless automation market covers the revenue generated from the sales of field instruments such as wireless transmitters and wireless sensors and communication network solutions such as wireless local area network (WLAN), Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer Protocol (HART), worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMAX), radio-frequency identification (RFID), ZigBee, and Bluetooth.
The industrial wireless automation market size is expected to grow by USD 2.03 bn from 2019 to 2024. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period.
Bargaining power of buyers: Industrial wireless automation solutions are becoming indispensable among end-users, as they help in increasing the overall operational efficiency and have a high impact on operational quality. Factors such as undifferentiated product purchases, high purchase cost, and moderate purchase volumes will make the overall bargaining power of buyers moderate during the forecast period.
The changing market dynamics are driving the industrial wireless automation market. Manufacturers are facing excessive demand fluctuation and rising overall operating expenses (OPEX). Factors such as the fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metal, tariff war between China and the US, a slowdown in the global automotive industry, and a shortage of skilled workforce have impacted the overall OPEX and profitability of manufacturing companies.
By end-user, the market has been segmented into process industry and discrete industry. The process industry segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Process industries hold a major share of the global industrial wireless automation market owing to the increasing use of wireless sensors and various wireless communication protocols in industries such as petrochemical, oil and gas, and power.
By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 48% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Improving the economy of South Asian countries has led to significant investments in process and discrete industries such as electrical and electronics and automotive. This will drive the industrial wireless automation market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
- ABB Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
|
Industrial Wireless Automation Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 2.03 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.87
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, Canada, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electrical components and equipment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2019
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2019
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user
- 5.3 Process industry - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 17: Process industry - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Process industry - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 5.4 Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 19: Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Discrete industry - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End user
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End user
6 Market Segmentation by Solution
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Solution - Market share 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Solution
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Solution
- 6.3 Field instrument - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 24: Field instrument - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Field instrument - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 6.4 Communication network - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 26: Communication network - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Communication network - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Solution
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Solution
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 47: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 50: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: ABB Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 53: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 55: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Cisco Systems Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 58: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Emerson Electric Co.
- Exhibit 60: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Emerson Electric Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 63: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 11.6 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 65: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: BP Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 68: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 70: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Honeywell International Inc – Key news
- Exhibit 73: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 75: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 78: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Exhibit 80: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Rockwell Automation Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 83: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 85: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Schneider Electric SE – Key news
- Exhibit 88: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
- 11.11 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 90: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 92: Siemens AG – Key news
- Exhibit 93: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 11.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 95: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: Yokogawa Electric Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 98: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 101: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 103: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations
