Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market by Sensor (Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Level Sensor, Flow Sensor, Biosensor, and Others), Technology and Industry Vertical, Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

LONDON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5371881
The industrial wireless sensor network (IWSN) is the network of distributed sensing platform with wireless communication. IWSN is positioned in remote areas, and uses wireless technology to measure or transmit signals to a control room. Furthermore, the system can be controlled, troubleshot, and monitored remotely. It is majorly used for process & control monitoring and data processing.
Surge in popularity of industrial wireless sensor technology among various industry verticals such as oil & gas, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in need to improve process efficiencies boosts the demand for IWSN. Moreover, advantages offered by this technology such as high performance and its easy deployment fuel the market growth. However, rise in data security and privacy concerns is the key factor that hinders the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in industrialization in the emerging market such as China, India, and Brazil, owing to growing urbanization provides ample of growth opportunity for market expansion.
The industrial wireless sensor market is segmented on the basis of sensor, technology, industry vertical, and geography. Based on sensor, the market is categorized into pressure sensor, temperature sensor, level sensor, flow sensor, biosensor, and others. By technology, it is classified into Zigbee, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and others. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into oil & gas, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Geographical breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments are included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players operating in the market include ABB Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Siemens AG, Endress+Hauser AG, Linear Technology Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Schneider Electric, and Emersion Electric.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study comprises analytical depiction of the global industrial wireless sensor network market with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter's Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Sensor
Pressure Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Level Sensor
Floe Sensor
Biosensor
Others
By Technology
Zigbee
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
Others
By Industry Vertical
Oil & Gas
Automotive
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
South Korea
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
ABB Ltd
STMicroelectronics
Honeywell International Inc.
Texas Instruments, Inc.
Siemens AG
Endress+Hauser AG
Linear Technology Corporation
NXP Semiconductors
Schneider Electric
Emersion Electric
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5371881
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-wireless-sensor-network-market-by-sensor-pressure-sensor-temperature-sensor-level-sensor-flow-sensor-biosensor-and-others-technology-and-industry-vertical-global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-2017-300628066.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article