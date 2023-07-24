Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) market size to grow by USD 4,126.03 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing processes boost market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,126.03 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 14.72% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) Market 2023-2027

Industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) in the market are ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Lantronix Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and NXP Semiconductors NV and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

ABB Ltd. - The company offers industrial wireless sensor networks which are used in electric vehicle applications.

The company offers industrial wireless sensor networks which are used in electric vehicle applications. Analog Devices Inc. - The company offers wireless sensor networks which are used in environmental monitoring, home automation, and chemical biological attack detection application.

The company offers wireless sensor networks which are used in environmental monitoring, home automation, and chemical biological attack detection application. Banner Engineering Corp. - The company offers industrial wireless sensor networks which are used to collect vibration data over time for trending and analysis.

The company offers industrial wireless sensor networks which are used to collect vibration data over time for trending and analysis. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This industrial wireless sensor networks market report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (ZigBee, WirelessHART, ISA-100.11A, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth), end-user (automotive, food and beverage, metals and mining, oil and gas, and waste management), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The ZigBee segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Zigbee is a very commonly used wireless communication technology in the market. It provides low-power, low-cost, and dependable communication in industrial applications. Furthermore, applications such as asset tracking, environmental monitoring, and energy management all make heavy use of Zigbee. Additionally, it is suitable for IWSN applications because of its low power consumption and ability to support huge networks. Hence, Zigbee technology is expected to grow in these application areas and emerge as a preferred technology, contributing to the growth of the featured market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market.

North America will contribute 29% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US generated a major share of the revenue because it is the key manufacturing country in the region with a strong presence of industries. The industries include power generation, oil and gas, automotive, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical. Furthermore, the market in the region is expected to gain traction due to the reshoring of manufacturing from low-cost countries back to the US and Mexico over the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing processes drives the growth of the IWSN market. Industry 4.0 is a new industrial revolution that involves integrating cutting-edge technologies. The technologies in the Industry 4.0 include IoT, cloud computing, and data analytics to build smart factories.

Furthermore, IWSN provides advantages, including improved efficiency, reduced downtime, and cost-effectiveness. These are increasingly needed for the digitalization and automation of manufacturing and other industrial processes. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the IWSN market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The adoption of cloud-based IWSN solutions for data storage and analysis is an emerging trend in the IWSN market. There are massive amounts of data generated by wireless sensor networks, which can be efficient and scalable, processed, and stored using cloud-based solutions.

Furthermore, the data can be easily accessed from any location and on any device, making it easier for businesses to operate their IWSN infrastructure, by using cloud-based solutions. Hence, this trend is anticipated to continue and drive the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Increasing concerns about data security and privacy will challenge the growth of the IWSN market. Generally, IWSN solutions collect and transmit sensitive data from industrial processes. This makes them highly vulnerable to issues such as unauthorized access, data breaches, and cyber-attacks. Furthermore, the deployment and upkeep of IWSNs are made more challenging by the need for compliance with data protection laws. The laws include the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the EU and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the US. Hence, such a challenge is expected to hinder the growth of the global IWSN market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The DC distribution networks market size in Argentina size is expected to increase by USD 73.95 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers DC distribution networks market segmentation in Argentina by end-user (telecom, commercial, industrial, and others) and type (medium voltage, low voltage, and high voltage). The better transmission capacity is notably driving the DC distribution networks market growth in Argentina.

The wireless sensor networks (WSN) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 92.39 billion. This wireless sensor networks market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (building automation, wearable devices, healthcare, automotive and transportation, and others), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the wireless sensor networks market growth is the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0.

Industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,126.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.5 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Lantronix Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and NXP Semiconductors NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global industrial wireless sensor networks (iwsn) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

6.3 ZigBee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on ZigBee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on ZigBee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on ZigBee - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on ZigBee - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 WirelessHART - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on WirelessHART - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on WirelessHART - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on WirelessHART - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on WirelessHART - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 ISA-100.11a - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on ISA-100.11a - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on ISA-100.11a - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on ISA-100.11a - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on ISA-100.11a - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Wi-fi - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Wi-fi - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Wi-fi - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Wi-fi - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Wi-fi - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Bluetooth - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Bluetooth - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Metals and mining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Metals and mining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Waste management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on Waste management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Waste management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on Waste management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Waste management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 80: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 82: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 83: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 85: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 119: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 121: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 122: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 123: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 125: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 126: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 127: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 128: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 129: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 130: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 131: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 132: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 133: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 134: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 135: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 138: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Analog Devices Inc.

Exhibit 140: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Analog Devices Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Banner Engineering Corp.

Exhibit 145: Banner Engineering Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Banner Engineering Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Banner Engineering Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 148: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Endress Hauser Group Services AG

Exhibit 153: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Overview



Exhibit 154: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Key news



Exhibit 156: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Key offerings

12.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 157: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 167: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 170: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Lantronix Inc.

Exhibit 172: Lantronix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Lantronix Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Lantronix Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 175: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 176: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 178: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.13 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 179: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 180: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 182: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.14 Siemens AG

Exhibit 184: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 185: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 186: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 187: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 188: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.15 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 189: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 190: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 191: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 192: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 193: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

12.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 194: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 195: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 196: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 197: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 198: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 199: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 200: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 201: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 202: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 203: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 204: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 205: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 206: Research methodology



Exhibit 207: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 208: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 209: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio