Industrial Wireline Networking Market Size to Grow by USD 1.19 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Application Industrial ethernet and fieldbus Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Industrial Wireline Networking Market?

The growth of the industrial wireline networking market will be driven by the growing benefits of industrial ethernet, which is one of the fastest-growing technologies in the field of communication systems. The popularity of industrial ethernet is growing due to its advantages such as ease in meeting industrial network needs, ranging from I/O communications and plantwide communications to motion and new applications such as displaying videos on an operator screen. It gives organizations substantial control over networked manufacturing equipment.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Industrial Wireline Networking Market?

Emergence of single-pair ethernet cabling is a key trend that will support the growth of the industrial wireline networking market growth. The rising adoption of IoT, growing interest in automation, and the need for cost-effective power, connectivity, and security, for various connected devices, are changing the scope of next-generation cable systems.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Industrial Wireline Networking Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the industrial wireline networking market include ABB Ltd., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moxa Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The industrial wireline networking market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive, with vendors competing on factors such as price, quality, innovation, and performance.

Industrial Wireline Networking Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moxa Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Internet services and infrastructure

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Industrial ethernet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Industrial ethernet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Industrial ethernet - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Fieldbus - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Fieldbus - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Fieldbus - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 43: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 44: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 46: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Belden Inc.

Exhibit 47: Belden Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Belden Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Belden Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: Belden Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 51: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 55: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Juniper Networks, Inc.

Exhibit 63: Juniper Networks, Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Juniper Networks, Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Juniper Networks, Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 66: Juniper Networks, Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Juniper Networks, Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 68: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 71: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Moxa Inc.

Exhibit 73: Moxa Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Moxa Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Moxa Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 76: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Rockwell Automation Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 79: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 81: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 82: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Siemens AG – Key news



Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

