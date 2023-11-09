Industrial Wireline Networking Market to grow by USD 2.01 billion between 2023 - 2028, Growth Driven by increasing adoption of IIoT - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

09 Nov, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Wireline Networking Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the industrial wireline networking market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 2.01 billionGet deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Wireline Networking Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Wireline Networking Market 2024-2028

The increasing adoption of IIoT drives the market growth. The connected devices in Industrial Ethernet include the I/O drives, sensors, and other allied components. These components exist at the lower end of the automation hierarchy and play a major role in the development of connectivity-enabled business strategies in the future. The collection, analysis, and exchange of data are enabled with the implementation of IIoT in an industrial plant enables physical devices that are embedded with sensors, software, and hardware. 

  • Market Challenge - The threat of cyber-attacks challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period. The use of a single network, right from the enterprise IT to the factory floor is enabled by the industrial Ethernet, thus improving decision-making. However, operational efficiency is enhanced by Open Industrial Ethernet protocols such as EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, and EtherCAT, which incorporate the IP suite, additionally, despite the availability of different anti-malware programs that promise to protect industrial systems against such attacks. They do not offer sufficient protection to industries against hackers.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

According to Technavio's report, the industrial wireline networking market is segmented based on Application (Industrial ethernet and Fieldbus), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The industrial ethernet is the application segment contributing a major growth during the forecast period. It is generally used to connect devices including programmable logic controllers (PLCs), local and distributed I/O, and servo controllers. This drives on the plant floor and in industrial facilities. All the different types of protocols under Ethernet, the Ethernet TCP/IP protocol is projected to witness extensive adoption. This is because it facilitates connections between various devices such as robots, sensors, PLCs, and other industrial machines.
  • In terms of revenue, APAC will account for a lower share in comparison to North America and Europe during the forecast period, as no network in the region stands out as truly market-leading.

View a FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the industrial wireline networking market:

ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Balluff GmbH, BCE Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cyient Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Hans Turck GmbH and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., HMS Networks AB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Industrial Networking Solutions, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moxa Inc., Nexans SA, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Signamax Inc.

Related Reports:

The social networking market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 163.6 billion.

The software-defined networking (SDN) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.04% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 67,378.74 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Mexico aesthetic devices market to grow by USD 533.06 million from 2023 to 2028- Technavio

Mexico aesthetic devices market to grow by USD 533.06 million from 2023 to 2028- Technavio

The aesthetic devices market in Mexico is expected to grow by USD 533.06 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will be...
Neuroendovascular Non-coils Market to grow by USD 329.15 million from 2023 to 2028- Technavio

Neuroendovascular Non-coils Market to grow by USD 329.15 million from 2023 to 2028- Technavio

The neuroendovascular non-coils market is expected to grow by USD 329.15 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.