Industrial Wireline Networking Market to grow by USD 2.01 billion between 2023 - 2028, Growth Driven by increasing adoption of IIoT - Technavio

The increasing adoption of IIoT drives the market growth. The connected devices in Industrial Ethernet include the I/O drives, sensors, and other allied components. These components exist at the lower end of the automation hierarchy and play a major role in the development of connectivity-enabled business strategies in the future. The collection, analysis, and exchange of data are enabled with the implementation of IIoT in an industrial plant enables physical devices that are embedded with sensors, software, and hardware.

Market Challenge - The threat of cyber-attacks challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period. The use of a single network, right from the enterprise IT to the factory floor is enabled by the industrial Ethernet, thus improving decision-making. However, operational efficiency is enhanced by Open Industrial Ethernet protocols such as EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, and EtherCAT, which incorporate the IP suite, additionally, despite the availability of different anti-malware programs that promise to protect industrial systems against such attacks. They do not offer sufficient protection to industries against hackers.

According to Technavio's report, the industrial wireline networking market is segmented based on Application (Industrial ethernet and Fieldbus), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The industrial ethernet is the application segment contributing a major growth during the forecast period. It is generally used to connect devices including programmable logic controllers (PLCs), local and distributed I/O, and servo controllers. This drives on the plant floor and in industrial facilities. All the different types of protocols under Ethernet, the Ethernet TCP/IP protocol is projected to witness extensive adoption. This is because it facilitates connections between various devices such as robots, sensors, PLCs, and other industrial machines.

Key Companies in the industrial wireline networking market:

ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Balluff GmbH, BCE Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cyient Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Hans Turck GmbH and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., HMS Networks AB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Industrial Networking Solutions, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moxa Inc., Nexans SA, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Signamax Inc.

