Industrial WLAN Market To Record 4.65% CAGR From 2021 To 2025 | Technavio

The industrial WLAN market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Industrial WLAN Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

802.11ac



802.11n



802.11a/b/g

End-user

Water And Wastewater



Power



Oil And Gas



Automotive



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Industrial WLAN Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the industrial WLAN market include Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the industrial WLAN market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The industrial WLAN market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The emergence of Industry 4.0, increasing focus on predictive maintenance, and enhancing connectivity in businesses will offer immense growth opportunities. However, security threats of WLAN will hamper the market growth.

Industrial WLAN Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial WLAN market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial WLAN market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial WLAN market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial WLAN market vendors

Industrial WLAN Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 44.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

