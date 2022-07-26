Industrial Workbench Manufacturer to Reveal High-Tech Solution Geared to Electric Auto Makers

BOSTONtec to introduce high-performance electronic workplace system at North American battery trade show in September

MIDLAND, Mich., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the EV market sector booming, BOSTONtec will showcase specific solutions that streamline electric auto manufacturing and R&D activities at an industry trade event this fall.

Watch this space… In a first for a U.S. industry event, BOSTONtec will showcase the erfi elneos connect - Intelligent Workplace Systems in booth 1047 at The Battery Show North America, Sept. 13 to 15 in Novi, MI.

erfi elneos connect workplace system with integrated elneos six electronic measurement device Ergonomic Wire-Harness Assembly Workbench for more efficient and accurate manufacturing processes

BOSTONtec is the Michigan partner of erfi, a Germany-based world leader in innovative testing equipment. The elneos connect system, equipped with the new elneos six measuring device, will provide an innovative workstation that can be specifically configured to address battery research and electromobility needs for efficiency and precision testing.

"erfi has long experience in serving the automotive industry and has developed specific systems for electrical safety and functional testing," said erfi's owner and managing shareholder Andreas Fischer. "We are excited to have found a partner in BOSTONtec, and we can help complement their line of ergonomic workstations with intelligent measuring solutions."

BOSTONtec will also showcase its popular wire-harness ergonomic workbench used for vehicle wiring and charging cable wiring.

"Electric vehicles use close to twice the number of wires and connectors that traditional combustion vehicles do. So, our innovative wire-harness board configurations improve wiring accuracy and efficiency," said BOSTONtec president Kelly Wehner. "They decrease repetitive motion injuries and thus reduce costs for EV manufacturers."

The ergonomic workbench allows the operator to quickly set a wire harness board in place and change position without removing work in process. An important feature when aligning very long wire-harness assemblies that are most often made to order, and hand-assembled, BOSTONtec explained.

The Battery Show, the largest battery and electric vehicles technology trade show in North America, is expected to draw 750 suppliers across transportation, stationary, portable, and industrial sectors.

About BOSTONtec

BOSTONtec is a Michigan-based company that produces high-quality, height-adjustable workstations intended for the assembly, fulfillment, healthcare, and technology markets. With more than 20 years of design and manufacturing experience, BOSTONtec is the leader in custom and ergonomic modular workstations. All BOSTONtec products are designed and fabricated in Midland, Mich., and sold worldwide. Learn more at: https://www.bostontec.com/

