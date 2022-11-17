Industrial Workwear Market to Hit USD 51 Billion By 2027. Regional Overview, Growth Opportunity, and Competitive Analysis - Arizton

Nov 17, 2022, 14:00 ET
CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton Advisory and Intelligence announces publication of latest market research report on Industrial Workwear Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027. With the rapid growth of industrial and service sectors in emerging economies, the size of the workforce is expected to rise. Therefore, the increasing awareness among corporates on the advantages of well-planned and organized workwear is anticipated to drive the acceptance of workwear. The industrial workwear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2022-2027.
The growing industrial sector, coupled with rising awareness about the usage of workwear to prevent the associated risks with workplace accidents and fatalities, is one of the major drivers for the global industrial workwear market. An increased pace of industrialization in emerging economies has been boosting the adoption of industrial workwear. The growth in the adoption of safety and protective clothing by chemical, automotive, oil & gas, and other industries across the world is because of rising awareness about the usage of workwear in workplaces, thereby driving the demand for industrial workwear.
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Buy Sample Report.
How is U.S. Capturing the Market?
The U.S. is one of the world's largest producers of chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Hence, the demand for industrial workwear is expected to be high in the US and North America. The US also has a large population engaged in oil and gas and mining activities, requiring high-quality and safe garments. Moreover, it is predicted that rigid labor laws with respect to workwear at workplaces, coupled with the involvement of regulatory bodies, such as the OSHA, will drive market development.
Sustainable product to impact the market: At present, the clothing industry has been embracing recycled clothing from plastic bottles. Hence, manufacturers of workwear are also committed to providing workwear that is comfortable and sustainable. Recycled polyester workwear offers plastic waste a second purpose as it is made using 100% polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles, which would otherwise end up in landfills and oceans. Recycled polyester is also a sustainable alternative to virgin polyester. Thus, workwear made using recycled polyester offers plastic a new perspective.
The Report Includes Market Size & Share across these Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Germany
- APAC
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
Industrial Workwear Market Report Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 51.11 Billion
|
Market Size (2021)
|
USD 35.65 Billion
|
Page number
|
249
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2027
|
CAGR
|
Over 6% (2022-2027)
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Leading countries
|
U.S., Canada, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies' profile, product offerings, key strategies, key strengths, and key opportunities
|
Companies profiled
|
3M, Milwaukee Tool, Carhartt, Bulwark Protection, Sellstrom, NSA-National Safety Apparel, Pyramex, Ergodyne, ERB Safety, Cintas, LH Workwear, Delta Plus, Ballyclare, Bennett Safetywear, Asatex, Alexandra, Sanctum Work Wear, Wenaas, DEWALT, Mallory, Global Glove and Safety, Sioen, Robert Bosch, Makita, MSA, Hultafors Group, Benchmark, and Kolossus.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Stringent Regulatory Standards
Rising Consumer Awareness Regarding Workplace Safety
Increasing Number of Industrial Accidents
|
Customization purview
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs arizton.com/customize-report/3550
Looking for free sample report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3550
Key Insights:
- Growing job prospects and developments in end-user industries, such as manufacturing, are expected to drive the demand for industrial workwear.
- Emerging countries, such as China and India, are expected to lead the demand for the industrial workwear market in APAC during the forecast period, with an increase in revenue by exporting and importing materials.
- The top wear segment dominating the global industrial workwear market and accounted for a share of 37.97% in 2021. Top wear is followed by bottom wear, footwear, headwear, and others accounting for 27.23%, 20.36%, 9.95%, and 4.48%, respectively.
- The increasing mining industry and the rising building sector are further generating the need for these styles of garments, thereby fueling demand for industrial workwear.
- In India, the demand for workwear increased owing to the fast-growing manufacturing sector, the emergence of new employment opportunities, and growth in the services market.
- China is one of the largest producers of industrial and consumer products and far outpacing other economies across the world, and the country is the world's fastest-growing market for the consumption of goods and services.
- The growth of the global industrial workwear market is supported by the rising trend toward product innovations, along with technological innovations.
Click to Know more: Industrial Workwear Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
Key Vendors Mentioned in the Report
- 3M
- Milwaukee Tool
- Carhartt
- Bulwark Protection
- Sellstrom
- NSA-National Safety Apparel
- Pyramex
- Ergodyne
- ERB Safety
- Cintas
- LH Workwear
- Delta Plus
- Ballyclare
- Bennett Safetywear
- Asatex
- Alexandra
- Sanctum Work Wear
- Wenaas
- DEWALT
- Mallory
- Global Glove and Safety
- Sioen
- Robert Bosch
- Makita
- MSA
- Hultafors Group
- Benchmark
- Kolossus
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Order a sample report now
Market Segmentation
Product
- Top wear
- Bottom wear
- Footwear
- Headwear
- Others
Material Type:
- Polyester
- Cotton
- Nylon
- Specialty Fabric
- Others
Operation:
- Construction
- Oil & Gas
- Manufacturing
- Chemicals
- Automotive
- Mining
- Others
Explore consumer goods retail tech profile to know more about the industry.
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.4.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT
4.4.2 MARKET BY MATERIAL TYPE
4.4.3 MARKET BY END-USER
4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
7.1.1 MARKET TRENDS
7.1.2 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
7.1.3 MARKET DRIVERS
7.1.4 MARKET CHALLENGES
7.1.5 SEGMENT REVIEW
7.1.6 COMPANY & STRATEGIES
7.1.7 MARKET PLAYERS
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.1.1 SIGNIFICANCE OF SELECTING QUALITY WORKWEAR
8.2 COVID-19 SCENARIO
8.3 DEVELOPMENTS IN INDUSTRIAL WORKWEAR INDUSTRY
8.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.4.1 RAW MATERIALS AND SUPPLIERS
8.4.2 DISTRIBUTION
8.4.3 MARKETING & SALES
8.4.4 SERVICES
8.5 CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY
8.5.1 RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION
8.5.2 COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION
8.5.3 PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURAL CONSTRUCTION
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 RISING DEMAND FROM EMERGING ECONOMIES
9.2 SUSTAINABLE WORKWEAR
9.3 INCREASING PRODUCT INNOVATION WITH LATEST TECHNOLOGIES
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 STRINGENT REGULATORY STANDARDS
10.2 RISING CONSUMER AWARENESS OF WORKPLACE SAFETY
10.3 INCREASING INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENTS
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 HIGH COST OF RAW MATERIALS
11.2 LACK OF ENFORCEMENT OF STRINGENT SAFETY STANDARDS
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 PRODUCT
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 TOP WEAR
13.4 BOTTOM WEAR
13.5 FOOTWEAR
13.6 HEADWEAR
13.7 OTHERS
14 MATERIAL TYPE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 POLYESTER
14.4 COTTON
14.5 NYLON
14.6 SPECIALTY FABRIC
14.7 OTHERS
15 END-USER
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 CONSTRUCTION
15.4 OIL & GAS
15.5 MANUFACTURING
15.6 CHEMICALS
15.7 AUTOMOTIVE
15.8 MINING
15.9 OTHERS
16 GEOGRAPHY
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
16.2.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17 APAC
17.7 KEY COUNTRIES
17.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.7.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.7.3 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.7.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.7.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 EUROPE
18.7 KEY COUNTRIES
18.7.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 NORTH AMERICA
19.7 KEY COUNTRIES
19.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.2 COVID-19 SCENARIO
19.7.3 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.4 COVID-19 SCENARIO
20 LATIN AMERICA
20.7 KEY COUNTRIES
20.7.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
21.7 KEY COUNTRIES
21.7.1 GCC: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
22.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
22.1.1 MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS IN WORKWEAR INDUSTRY
23 COMPANY PROFILES
23.1 3M
23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
23.2 MILWAUKEE TOOL
23.3 CARHARTT
23.4 BULWARK PROTECTION
23.5 SELLSTROM
23.6 NSA-NATIONAL SAFETY APPAREL
23.7 PYRAMEX
23.8 ERGODYNE
23.9 ERB SAFETY
23.10 CINTAS
23.11 LH WORKWEAR
23.12 DELTA PLUS
23.13 BALLYCLARE
23.14 BENNETT SAFETYWEAR
23.15 ASATEX
23.16 ALEXANDRA
23.17 SANCTUM WORK WEAR
23.18 WENAAS
23.19 DEWALT
23.20 MALLORY
23.21 GLOBAL GLOVE AND SAFETY
23.22 SIOEN
23.23 ROBERT BOSCH
23.24 MAKITA
23.25 MSA
23.26 HULTAFORS GROUP
23.27 BENCHMARK
23.28 KOLOSSUS
24 REPORT SUMMARY
24.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
24.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
25 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
25.1 PRODUCT
25.2 MATERIAL TYPE
25.3 END-USER
25.4 GEOGRAPHY
26 APPENDIX
26.1 ABBREVIATIONS
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Read some of the top selling reports:
Cleanroom Consumables Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The global cleanroom consumables market was valued at USD 12 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 20 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2027.
Face Mask Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The global face mask market will be valued at USD 8.04 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.88 billion by 2026.
Rubber Gloves Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The global rubber gloves market size will reach USD 58 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The global rubber gloves market by revenue is expected to witness 2.1X times the growth during the forecast period.
Industrial Protective Clothing and Equipment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market size is to cross $69 billion by 2025, growing at a promising rate.
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: [email protected]
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1949941/Industrial_Workwear_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article