Industrial Workwear Market Value to reach US$ 19.5 billion by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Jan 09, 2023, 11:30 ET
- Rise in focus of governments on workplace safety is anticipated to fuel business growth in the industrial workwear market
- Presence of key players and robust industrial sector is driving industry growth in Europe
- The top wear segment is estimated to hold larger market share owing to rise in demand for these products
WILMINGTOM, Del., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial workwear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031, as per the market outlook presented in the research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
Industrial Workwear Market: Key Findings
- Cases of workplace accidents have increased globally due to the absence of safe industrial clothing. As per the Workers' Compensation Facts & Stats, about 4.1 million workers in the U.S. experience work-related illnesses and injuries every year. The country's yearly expenses related to injuries, fatalities, and illnesses at work are about US$ 155.5 Bn. These statistics suggest that the demand for safe and dependable safety apparel is expected to rise in the next few years.
- Governments of several emerging economies are focusing on implementation of stringent regulations related to the manufacturing and sale of superior-quality workwear. Moreover, increase in industrialization in these countries is leading to a rise in demand for industrial workwear from the chemical, automotive, and oil & gas industries. These factors are driving the industry growth.
- Companies from various industry verticals are increasingly demanding industrial workwear with improved moisture management, heat regulation properties, and high-performance fabrics. Furthermore, different types of top wear, such as shirts, jackets, t-shirts, vests, and visibility apparel, are in high demand.
- R&D activities in pharmaceutical, life sciences, chemical, and healthcare industries have increased over the past few years. This factor is creating substantial growth opportunities for industrial workwear manufacturers.
- Sales of industrial workwear are anticipated to continue to rise in the next few years owing to an increase in product demand from the manufacturing sector. Analysts at TMR note that the manufacturing segment is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.
Industrial Workwear Market: Growth Drivers
- Increase in industrialization across developed and developing countries is likely to fuel market demand for industrial workwear
- Implementation of stringent laws related to worker safety enhances business opportunities for players in the global market
Regional Analysis
- As per the forecast presented in the TMR report, Europe is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. The market growth in Europe is attributed to technological advancements, presence of key manufacturers, and existence of numerous companies from various industry verticals such as oil & gas, manufacturing, chemical, biopharmaceuticals, and mining.
- Players are anticipated to gain significant business opportunities in Asia Pacific in the next few years due to increase in industrialization and presence of stringent regulations related to workplace safety. Moreover, rising number of construction projects in several emerging economies is foreseen to boost the demand for construction workwear during the forecast period.
Competition Landscape
- The market is consolidated in nature, with a few large and mid-sized companies holding majority of market share
- Manufacturers are developing industrial workwear that are thermal, chemical, ballistic, fire, and electronic resistant
- Several players are focusing on the production of workwear using recycled polyester. Such efforts are helping companies contribute their share in reducing plastic waste.
- Enterprises are focusing on the development of innovative designs that fulfill strict industry norms
- Players are engaging in mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansions in order to broaden their revenue streams
Industrial Workwear Market: Key Players
- VF Corporation
- 3M
- Honeywell International Inc.
- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
- Alsico Group
- Ansell Ltd.
- Aramark Corporation
- Mascot International A/S
- Carhartt, Inc.
- Engelbert Strauss GmbH & Co. KG
Industrial Workwear Market Segmentation
- By Type
- Top Wear
- T-shirts
- Polo Shirts
- Others
- Button-down Shirts
- Sweatshirts
- Jackets
- Hoodie
- Bibs
- Caps
- Rainwear
- Others
- Bottom Wear
- Trousers
- Denim
- Non-denim
- Shorts
- Rainwear
- Overalls
- Footwear
- Shoes
- Boots
- Socks
- Overalls
- By Application
- Flame & Heat Resistant
- Electric Protection
- Electric Arc Protection
- Chemical Protection
- Cut Protection
- High Visibility
- Others
- By End-use Industry
- Construction
- Home Services
- Security Services
- Catering Services
- Installation Services
- Transportation
- Hospitality
- Forestry
- Food Processing & Services
- Oil & Mining
- Telecommunication
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Chemical
- Landscaping
- Others
- By Fit Type
- Men
- Women
- Unisex
- By Pricing
- Low
- Medium
- High
- By Distribution Channel
- Online
- E-commerce Websites
- Company-owned Websites
- Offline
- Direct
- Indirect
Countries Covered
- North America
- Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Central Europe
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
