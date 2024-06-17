Industrial X-Ray Inspection System Market to Be Worth $1.33 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Industrial X-Ray Inspection System Market by Component, Imaging Technique (Digital Imaging, Film-based Imaging), Dimension (2D X-Ray System, 3D X-Ray System, End-use Industry (Electronics & Semiconductors), and Geography—Forecast to 2031,' the global industrial X-ray inspection system market is projected to reach $1.33 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024–2031.

Industrial X-ray inspection systems are utilized to detect defects or flaws in products without causing any destruction or requiring disassembly. These systems find applications across various industries, such as oil & gas, electronics, semiconductors, automotive, and aerospace. Industrial X-ray inspection systems are increasingly being adopted across these industries to ensure the detection of defects with high efficiency, precision, and speed while maintaining product quality. These systems play an important role in product R&D, manufacturing, fabrication, and installation processes.

The growth of the global industrial X-ray inspection system market is driven by stringent government regulations regarding the safety of assets, increasing consumer awareness regarding quality standards, and rising security concerns in strategic infrastructure installations. However, high equipment and maintenance costs restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, increasing automation in digital X-ray inspection systems, miniaturization of X-ray inspection systems for higher mobility, and increasing user-friendly interfaces due to technological advancements are expected to offer growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market. However, the lack of qualified personnel is a major challenge impacting the growth of the industrial X-ray inspection system market. Additionally, the rising application of AI in X-ray inspection systems and the increasing adoption of CT inspection for production line application are prominent trends in this market.

The global industrial X-ray inspection system market is segmented by component (hardware, software, support services, consumables), imaging technique (digital imaging {direct radiography, computed radiography, computed tomography}, film-based imaging), dimension (2D X-ray systems, 3D X-ray systems), End-use Industry (electronics & semiconductors, aerospace, automotive, public infrastructure, power generation, oil & gas, food & beverages, manufacturing, other end-use industry), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country and regional levels.

Based on component, the global industrial X-ray inspection system market is segmented into hardware, software, support services, and consumables. In 2024, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial X-ray inspection system market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the rising adoption of X-ray inspection systems due to technological advancements in radiation sources, tubes, and flat-panel detectors, increasing R&D investments, and growing demand for CT inspection for production line applications. However, the software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on Imaging Technique, the industrial X-ray inspection system market is segmented into digital imaging and film-based imaging. In 2024, the digital imaging segment is expected to account for the larger share of the industrial X-ray inspection system market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the advantages of digital imaging, such as the low radiation requirements for image production, enhanced image quality, rapid processing time, quick image sharing & easy storage, and low operation & maintenance costs. Moreover, the digital imaging segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on Dimension, the global industrial X-ray inspection system market is segmented into 2D X-ray systems and 3D X-ray systems. In 2024, the 2D X-ray system segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global industrial X-ray inspection system market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the increasing demand for 2D X-ray systems in the electronics and semiconductors sector, technological advancements, rapid industrialization in emerging economies, and the growing need to minimize radiation emissions and reduce operational costs. However, the 3D X-ray systems segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on End-use Industry, the global industrial X-ray inspection system market is segmented into electronics & semiconductors, aerospace, automotive, public infrastructure, power generation, oil & gas, food & beverages, manufacturing, and other end-use industries. In 2024, the electronics & semiconductors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global industrial X-ray inspection system market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to the increasing consumer awareness regarding quality standards, the increasing automation of digital X-ray inspection systems, and the large-scale digitalization, automation, and miniaturization of electronic devices. Moreover, the electronics & semiconductors segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on Geography, the global industrial X-ray inspection system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global industrial X-ray inspection system market. North America's significant market share can be attributed to stringent government safety regulations, increasing automation in digital X-ray inspection systems, the presence of prominent market players in the region, and the rising adoption of CT inspection for production line applications.

However, the market in Europe is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market can be attributed to the rising demand for remote visual inspection in the aerospace sector, stringent safety guidelines and protocols implemented by the European Union, and increasing usage of automated Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) devices in the power industry due to growing investments in nuclear plants.

The key players operating in the global industrial X-ray inspection system market are North Star Imaging, Inc. (U.S.) (A part of Illinois Tool Works Inc.), Nikon Metrology, Inc. (U.S.) (A part of Nikon Corporation), Nordson Corporation (U.S.), YXLON International GmbH (Germany) (A part of Comet Group), VJ Group, Inc. (U.S.), 3DX-RAY Ltd (U.K.) (A part of Image Scan Holdings plc), VisiConsult X-ray Systems & Solutions GmbH (Germany), METTLER TOLEDO. (U.S.), Maha X-ray Equipment Private Limited (India), Baker Hughes Company (U.S.), Ishida Co., Ltd. (Japan), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), and Matsusada Precision Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Global Industrial X-ray Inspection System Market Assessment—by Component

Hardware

Software

Support Services

Consumables

Global Industrial X-ray Inspection System Market Assessment—by Imaging Technique

Digital Imaging Direct Radiography Computed Radiography Computed Tomography

Film-based Imaging

Global Industrial X-ray Inspection System Market Assessment—by Dimension

2D X-Ray Systems

3D X-Ray Systems

Global Industrial X-ray Inspection System Market Assessment—by End-Use Industry

Electronics & Semiconductors PCB Inspection Solder Joint Inspection Wafer Inspection Automated Optical Inspection Other Applications

Aerospace Aircraft Maintenance Composite Material Analysis

Public Infrastructure Airport Security Railway Tracks Bridges & Tunnels

Power Generation Nuclear Power Plants Renewable Energy Plants Non-Renewable Energy Plants

Oil & Gas Subsea Pipeline Monitoring Transmission Pipeline Monitoring Storage Tank Monitoring Refinery Plant Monitoring

Manufacturing Product Quality Control Plant Health Monitoring Additive Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Other End-use Industries

Global Industrial X-ray Inspection System Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Singapore South Korea Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.