Industrializing the Moon: Following Successful Lunar Excavator Demo, Astroport Space Technologies and Astrolab Sign MOU to Deliver Critical Lunar Infrastructure

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astroport Space Technologies, Inc., the premier provider of autonomous lunar construction solutions, and Venturi Astrolab, Inc. (Astrolab), a leader in planetary robotics, today announced the successful conclusion of a field demonstration using a prototype of a specialized lunar excavator payload. This milestone marks the first in a planned suite of automated lunar construction solutions designed to pave the way for future lunar construction projects.

Astroport lunar excavator

An MOU signed by the two companies establishes a unified "Science-to-Construction" pipeline for lunar site preparation. The collaboration focuses on the integration of Astroport's proprietary autonomous construction tools with Astrolab's Flexible Logistics and Exploration (FLEX) rover—the most capable mobility platform designed for the lunar surface.

The "Workhorse" of Lunar Construction

The excavator demo serves as the foundational proof of concept for a broader family of interchangeable automated tools under development. This suite is specifically engineered to perform the site preparation required for "mission assurance" on the Moon.

Under the terms of the agreement, the FLEX rover will serve as the primary "industrial workhorse" for Astroport's suite of automated civil engineering implements. This integrated system will enable large-scale autonomous construction operations on the Moon, including:

Site Preparation & Excavation: Precision clearing and leveling for high-mass payloads.

Landing & Launch Pads: Creating sintered surfaces for safe landings and mitigate spacecraft Plume Surface Interaction (PSI).

Lunar Roadways: Building the transport corridors necessary for a robust cislunar supply chain.

"Leading with this successful excavator demo proves that our technology is no longer theoretical—it is operational," said Sam Ximenes, CEO of Astroport. "This is the first of many implements in development that will turn Astrolab's FLEX rover into the 'Swiss Army Knife' of lunar construction. To meet the infrastructure needs of the emerging lunar economy, we must build the 'Port' before the 'Ship' arrives. By leveraging the FLEX platform, we are providing the Space Force, NASA, and commercial partners with a 'Shovel-Ready' construction capability to secure the lunar high ground."

"We are excited to provide the mobility backbone for Astroport's groundbreaking construction technology," said Jaret Matthews, CEO of Astrolab. "Astrolab is dedicated to establishing a viable lunar ecosystem. By combining our FLEX rover's versatility with Astroport's civil engineering expertise, we are delivering the essential capabilities required for a sustainable lunar economy."

About Astroport Space Technologies, Inc.

ASTROPORT is a space construction and materials manufacturing company. The company is a leading international provider of advanced space exploration solutions, specializing in lunar exploration architecture, space construction and materials manufacturing, using native lunar resources to build sustainable space infrastructure for the Cislunar economy. Astroport develops civil-engineering solutions required to deploy and operate high-value assets on the Moon, including reactor vaults, berms, and supporting infrastructure such as landing pads and roads. With research operations in three continents, Astroport is a leader in astronautical civil engineering and space architecture.

Based in San Antonio, Texas, the company was founded in 2020 with the vision to design, deploy, and operate lunar landing ports for safe, reliable, and efficient spaceflights to the Moon, Mars and beyond. Visit www.astroportspace.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Astrolab

Astrolab is on a mission to move humanity forward to the next horizon by designing, building, and operating a fleet of multi-purpose rovers for all planetary surface needs. Formed by a highly specialized team of NASA veterans, former SpaceXers and JPL engineers, Astrolab is laser-focused on providing adaptive mobility solutions essential for life beyond Earth. The team has industry leading experience in terrestrial and planetary robotics, electric vehicles, human spaceflight and more. Astrolab's depth of experience and strategic partnerships with a wide array of world-class institutions enables the delivery of Lunar and Mars mobility offerings at maximum reliability, flexibility, and cost effectiveness. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California. For more information, visit astrolab.space and follow us on X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

