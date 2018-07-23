Industrias Bachoco Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

CELAYA, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., "Bachoco" or "the Company", (NYSE: IBA; BMV: Bachoco) announced today its unaudited results for the third quarter ("3Q18") and accumulated ("9M18") 2018 results ending September 30, 2018. All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS") ,and are presented in nominal million Mexican Pesos ("$").

HIGHLIGHTS- 2018 vs. 2017

Net sales decreased 0.7% in 3Q18 compared to 3Q17.

EBITDA margin was 0.5% for 3Q18 vs 10.2% in 3Q17.

Earnings per basic and diluted share were negative by $0.32 for 3Q18, vs a positive result of $1.66 in 3Q17.

CEO COMMENTS

Mr. Rodolfo Ramos Arvizu, Chief Executive Officer of Bachoco, stated: "We faced a more than expected, challenging third quarter in our Mexico and U.S. operations.

"In Mexico, as it is typical for a 3rd quarter, we observed a lower demand, and our prices were affected negatively, even more than we expected and on the other hand, we also saw higher cost of sales. The combination of those two conditions caused an important adjustment in our margins.

"In the U.S. industry we observed oversupply conditions for all main animal proteins which continued pushing poultry prices to low levels, impacting margins also in our U.S. operation.

"Our EBITDA margin for the quarter was 0.5%, which was lower than the EBITDA margin of the third quarter of 2017. As a result, our EBITDA for the nine months of the year was 9.1%, lower when compared to 12.2% EBITDA margin of the same period of 2017.

"Despite the challenging conditions of this quarter, our financial structure continues strong. We ended the quarter with a net cash position of $12,382.6, and the fundamentals of our company remain in place.

"We are confident that our financial discipline, our focus on capturing efficiencies and being close to our customers, will allow us to improve our results as soon as industry conditions recover and we will be able to take advantage of the opportunities that may arise in the future."

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The following financial information is expressed in millions of nominal pesos, except for amounts per share or per ADR, with comparative figures for the same period in 2017.

QUARTERLY RESULTS NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY In millions of pesos 3Q18 3Q17 Change $ $ $ % Net sales 14,114.4 14,216.2 (101.8) (0.7) Net sales in Mexico 9,865.0 9,918.5 (53.5) (0.5) Net sales in the U.S. 4,249.4 4,297.7 (48.3) (1.1) NET SALES BY SEGMENT In millions of pesos 3Q18 3Q17 Change $ $ $ % Net sales 14,114.4 14,216.2 (101.8) (0.7) Poultry 12,844.8 12,970.1 (125.4) (1.0) Others 1,269.7 1,246.1 23.6 1.9 NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT In tons 3Q18 3Q17 Change $ $ $ % Net sales 539,823 541,710 (1,886.6) (0.3) Poultry 441,135 422,278 18,856.7 4.5 Others 98,688 119,432 (20,743.3) (17.4)

The Company's 3Q18 net sales totaled $14,114.4 million, $101.8 million or 0.7% less than the $14,216.2 million reported in 3Q17. The decrease is mainly a result of lower prices and less volume sold in our other business segment when compared to 3Q17.

In 3Q18, the sales of our U.S. operations represented 30.1% of our total sales; this compares with 30.2% it represented in 3Q17 of our total sales.

GROSS PROFIT In millions of pesos 3Q18 3Q17 Change $ $ $ % Cost of sales 12,955.6 11,732.3 1,223.2 10.4 Gross profit 1,158.9 2,483.9 (1,325.0) (53.3) Gross margin 8.2% 17.5% - -

In 3Q18, the cost of sales totaled $12,955.6 million, $1,223.2 million or 10.4% higher than $11,732.3 million reported in 3Q17. This increase was mainly due to higher unit cost and higher volume sold in our poultry business.

The gross profit was $1,158.9 million with a gross margin of 8.2% in 3Q18. This profit is lower than the gross profit of $2,483.9 million and gross margin of 17.5% reported in 3Q17.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES ("SG&A") In millions of pesos 3Q18 3Q17 Change $ $ $ % Total SG&A 1,499.1 1,346.7 152.3 11.3

Total SG&A expenses in 3Q18 were $1,499.1 million, $152.3 million or 11.3% more than the $1,346.7 million reported in 3Q17. Total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 10.6% in 3Q18 compared to 9.5% in 3Q17.

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET In millions of pesos 3Q18 3Q17 Change $ $ $ % Other income (expense), net 79.7 23.7 56.0 235.7

This item mainly includes the sale of unused assets as well as hens and other by-products. We record such sales as expenses when the sale price is below the book value of those assets.

In 3Q18 we reported other income of $79.7 million, compared with other income of $23.7 million reported in 3Q17.

OPERATING INCOME In millions of pesos 3Q18 3Q17 Change $ $ $ % Operating income (260.5) 1,160.9 (1,421.3) (122.4) Operating margin -1.8% 8.2% - -

Operating income in 3Q18 was negative by $260.5 million with a negative operating margin of 1.8%, a decrease when compared to operating income of $1,160.9 million and a 8.2% operating margin reported in 3Q17.

The less operating income is mainly attributed to lower gross profit than in 3Q17.

NET FINANCIAL INCOME In millions of pesos 3Q18 3Q17 Change $ $ $ % Net Financial Income (63.6) 193.2 (256.8) (132.9) Financial Income 294.1 208.8 85.3 40.8 Financial Expense 357.7 15.6 342.1 2,191.4

In 3Q18, the Company reported a negative net financial income of $63.6 million, compared to income of $193.2 million reported in the same period of 2017; mainly due to higher financial expense and FX valuation.

TAXES FOR THE PERIOD In millions of pesos 3Q18 3Q17 Change $ $ $ % Total Taxes (136.6) 356.2 (492.8) (138.4) Income tax (208.4) 515.1 (723.5) (140.5) Deferred income tax 71.8 (158.9) 230.7 (145.2)

Total taxes for the 3Q18 were negative by $136.6 million, compared with total taxes of $356.2 million in the same period of 2017. The decrease in taxes was due to lower operating result.

NET INCOME In millions of pesos 3Q18 3Q17 Change $ $ $ % Net income (187.5) 997.9 (1,185.4) (118.8) Net margin (1.3)% 7.0% - - Basic and diluted income per share1 (0.32) 1.66 (2.0) - Basic and diluted income per ADR2 (3.79) 19.91 (23.7) - Weighted average Shares outstanding3 600,000 600,000 - -

1 In pesos

2 in pesos, an ADR equal to twelve shares

3 In thousands of shares

The net income for 3Q18 was negative by $187.5 million, representing a basic and diluted income loss of $0.32 pesos per share, compared with a net income of $997.9 million, which represented $1.66 pesos of basic and diluted income per share in 3Q17. This income represents a negative net margin of 1.3% and 7.0% for 3Q18 and 3Q17, respectively.

EBITDA In millions of pesos 3Q18 3Q17 Change $ $ $ % Net controlling interest income (189.7) 995.6 (1,185.3) (119.1) Income tax expense (benefit) (136.6) 356.2 (492.8) (138.4) Result in associates 2.3 2.3 (0.1) (2.8) Net finance (income) expense 63.6 (193.2) 256.8 (132.9) Depreciation and amortization 336.6 288.8 47.9 16.6 EBITDA 76.2 1,449.6 (1,373.5) (94.7) EBITDA Margin (%) 0.5% 10.2% - - Net sales 14,114.4 14,216.2 (101.8) (0.7)

EBITDA in 3Q18 reached $76.2 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 0.5%, compared to an EBITDA of $1,449.6 million in 3Q17, with an EBITDA margin of 10.2%.

ACCUMULATED RESULTS NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY In millions of pesos 9M18 9M17 Change $ $ $ % Net Sales 45,631.1 43,017.4 2,613.7 6.1 Net sales in Mexico 32,510.5 31,254.5 1,256.0 4.0 Net sales in the U.S. 13,120.6 11,762.9 1,357.7 11.5 NET SALES BY SEGMENT In millions of pesos 9M18 9M17 Change $ $ $ % Net Sales 45,631.1 43,017.4 2,613.7 6.1 Poultry 41,335.4 38,919.5 2,415.9 6.2 Other 4,295.7 4,097.9 197.8 4.8 NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT In tons Change 9M18 9M17 Volume % Total sales volume: 1,637,861 1,615,409 22,452 1.39 Poultry 1,294,632 1,262,101 32,530 2.58 Others 343,229 353,308 (10,079) (2.9)

During the first 9M18, net sales totaled $45,631.1 million, $2,613.7 million or 6.1% more than the $43,017.4 million reported in the same period of 2017. The sales increase is mainly attributed to higher volume sold and higher prices, mainly in poultry.

In 9M18, sales of our U.S. operations represented 29% of our total sales, compared with 27.3% in 9M17.

ACCUMULATED OPERATING RESULTS In millions of pesos 9M18 9M17 Change $ $ $ % Cost of Sales 38,149.7 34,727.8 3,421.9 9.9 Gross Profit 7,481.4 8,289.6 (808.2) (9.7) Total SG&A 4,373.7 3,905.6 468.1 12.0 Other Income (expense) 110.7 36.6 74.0 202.0 Operating Income 3,218.4 4,420.7 (1,202.3) (27.2) Net Financial Income 404.8 220.3 184.5 83.8 Income Tax 973.0 1,267.4 (294.3) (23.2) Net Income 2,650.1 3,373.6 (723.4) (21.4)

In 9M18 the cost of sales totaled $38,149.7 million, $3,421.9 million or 9.9% higher than the $34,727.8 million reported in 9M17.

As a result, we reached a gross profit of $7,481.4 million and a gross margin of 16.4% in 9M18, which was lower than the $8,289.6 million of gross profit and margin of 19.3% reached in the same period of 2017.

Total SG&A expenses in 9M18 were $4,373.7 million, $468.1 million or 12.0% more than the $3,905.6 million reported 9M17. Total SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales represented 9.6% in 9M18 compared to 9.1% in 9M17.

In 9M18 we had other income of $110.7 million, compared with other income of $36.6 million reported in 9M17.

The operating income in 9M18 was $3,218.4 million, which represents an operating margin of 7.1%, which is lower than the operating income of $4,420.7 million and an operating margin of 10.3% in 9M17.

The net financial income in 9M18 was $404.8 million, this was higher when compared to net financial income of $220.3 million in 9M17.

Total taxes were $973.0 million as of September 30, 2018. These taxes include $670.7 million of income tax and $302.3 million of deferred income taxes. This figure compares to total taxes of $1,267.4 million, which includes income taxes of $1,192.4 and $74.9 million of deferred income taxes in 9M17.

All the above resulted in a net income of $2,650.1 million or 5.8% of net margin for the 9M18, which represents $4.40 pesos of earnings per share; while in the 9M17, the net income totaled $3,373.6 million, or 7.8% of the net margin and $5.62 pesos of net income per share.

EBITDA In millions of pesos 9M18 9M17 Change $ $ $ % Net controlling interest profit 2,640.3 3,369.1 (728.8) (21.6) Income tax expense (benefit) 973.0 1,267.4 (294.3) (23.2) Result in associates 9.9 4.5 5.4 118.7 Net finance (income) expense (404.8) (220.3) (184.5) 83.8 Depreciation and amortization 937.4 824.0 113.3 13.8 EBITDA 4,155.7 5,244.7 (1,088.9) (20.8) EBITDA Margin (%) 9.1% 12.2% - - Net sales 45,631.1 43,017.4 2,613.7 6.1

EBITDA in 9M18 reached $ 4,155.7 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 9.1%, compared to an EBITDA of $5,244.7 million in 9M17, with an EBITDA margin of 12.2%.

BALANCE SHEET BALANCE SHEET DATA In millions of pesos Sept, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Change $ $ $ % TOTAL ASSETS 51,076.7 50,557.4 519.3 1.0 Cash and cash equivalents 17,186.4 17,240.1 (53.7) (0.3) Accounts receivable 3,602.4 3,627.2 (24.8) (0.7) TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,852.1 14,879.5 (1,027.4) (6.9) Accounts payable 3,329.7 3,739.5 (409.8) (11.0) Short-term debt 3,257.8 3,695.1 (437.3) (11.8) Long-term debt 1,546.0 1,554.0 (8.0) (0.5) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 37,224.6 35,677.9 1,546.7 4.3 Capital stock 1,174.4 1,174.4 0.0 0.0

Cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2018 totaled $17,186.4; $53.7 million less than the level we had on December 31, 2017.

Total debt as of September 30, 2018 was $4,803.8 million, which is lower when compared to $5,249.0 million reported as of December 31, 2017.

Net cash as of September 30, 2017 was $12,382.6 million, which is higher when compared to the net cash of $11,991.1 million as of December 31, 2017.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES In millions of pesos 9M18 9M17 Change $ $ $ % Capital Expenditures 1,329.0 2,937.6 (1,608.6) (54.8)

Total CAPEX for the 9M18 was $1,329.0 million and $2,937.6 million in 9M17. This was primarily allocated towards organic growth and productivity projects across all of our facilities.

STOCK INFORMATION As of September 30, 2018 Total Shares 600,000,000 Total free float 26.75% Market cap (millions of pesos) $55,854

SHARE PRICE Mexican Stock Exchange The New York Stock Exchange Ticker Symbol: Bachoco Ticker Symbol: IBA In nominal pesos per Share In U.S. Dollar per ADR Month High Low Close High Low Close Sep-18 93.09 84.00 84.02 61.65 57.07 59.32 Aug-18 94.99 90.73 92.41 61.73 57.07 58.31 Jul-18 96.75 92.46 92.46 58.34 53.52 54.22 Jun-18 97.97 90.18 95.19 63.84 53.00 57.75 May-18 97.44 90.48 91.10 61.63 54.89 54.86 Apr-18 97.03 92.41 96.35 63.84 59.80 62.07 Mar-18 96.47 92.37 95.30 62.67 58.83 61.95 Feb-18 94.06 89.88 91.66 61.46 57.41 58.01 Jan-18 98.16 93.03 95.65 63.83 57.88 61.94 Source: Yahoo Finances

ANALYST COVERAGE Institution Analyst name E-mail ACTINVER José Antonio Cebeira jcebeira@actinver.com.mx BBVA BANCOMER Miguel Ulloa miguel.ulloa@bbva.com GBM Miguel Tortolero matortolero@gbm.com.mx MIRANDA-GR Martin Lara martin.lara@miranda-gr.com JPMORGAN Ulises Argote ulises.argote@jpmorgan.com INVEX Giselle Mojica gmojica@invex.com SANTANDER Luis Miranda lmiranda@santander.com.mx

APPENDICES

For reference, some figures have been translated into millions of U.S. dollars ("USD") using an exchange rate of $18.72 per USD $1.00, which corresponds to the rate at the close of September 30th, 2018, according to Mexico's National Bank.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Consolidated Statement of Income

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Derivatives Position Report

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION -Unaudited- In U.S. Dollar September 30, December 31, In million pesos 2018 2018 2017* TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,728.5 51,076.7 50,557.4 Total current assets 1,526.5 28,576.2 28,225.0 Cash and cash equivalents 918.1 17,186.4 17,240.1 Total accounts receivable 192.4 3,602.4 3,627.2 Inventories 359.0 6,719.9 6,669.5 Other current assets 57.0 1,067.5 688.2 Total non current assets 1,201.9 22,500.5 22,332.4 Net property, plant and equipment 937.9 17,556.7 17,320.0 Other non current Assets 264.1 4,943.8 5,012.3 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 740.0 13,852.1 14,879.5 Total current liabilities 429.7 8,043.9 9,185.7 Notes payable to banks 174.0 3,257.8 3,695.1 Accounts payable 177.9 3,329.7 3,739.5 Other taxes payable and other accruals 77.8 1,456.5 1,751.2 Total long-term liabilities 310.3 5,808.1 5,693.8 Long-term debt 82.6 1,546.0 1,554.0 Other non current liabilities 10.4 194.9 296.4 Deferred income taxes 217.3 4,067.3 3,843.4 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,988.5 37,224.6 35,677.9 Capital stock 62.7 1,174.4 1,174.4 Commission in shares issued 22.1 414.5 414.4 Repurchased shares - - - Retained earnings 1,851.0 34,651.1 32,861.1 Others accounts 48.9 915.8 1,169.1 Non controlling interest 3.7 68.8 59.0 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,728.5 51,076.7 50,557.4 *Audited

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Third Quarter Results, ended September 30: -Unaudited- U.S. Dollar In millions pesos 2018 2018 2017 Net sales $ 754.0 14,114.4 14,216.2 Cost of sales 692.1 12,955.6 11,732.3 Gross profit 61.9 1,158.9 2,483.9 SG&A 80.1 1,499.1 1,346.7 Other income (expenses), net 4.3 79.7 23.7 Operating income - 13.9 -260.5 1,160.9 Net finance income (3.4) (63.6) 193.2 Income tax - 7.3 -136.6 356.2 Net Income -$ 10.0 -187.5 997.9 Non-controlling interest 0.12 2.3 2.3 Net controlling interest profit - 10.1 -189.7 995.6 Basic and diluted earnings per share - 0.02 -0.32 1.66 Basic and diluted earnings per ADR - 0.20 -3.79 19.91 Weighted average Shares outstanding1 600,000 600,000 600,000 EBITDA Result $ 4.1 76.2 1,449.6 Gross margin 8.2% 8.2% 17.5% Operating margin -1.8% -1.8% 8.2% Net margin -1.3% -1.3% 7.0% EBITDA margin 0.5% 0.5% 10.2% 1 In thousands CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Accumulated results, for the nine months ended September 30. -Unaudited- U.S. Dollar In millions pesos 2018 2018 2017 Net sales $ 2,437.6 45,631.1 43,017.4 Cost of sales 2,037.9 38,149.7 34,727.8 Gross profit 399.6 7,481.4 8,289.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 233.6 4,373.7 3,905.6 Other income (expenses), net 5.9 110.7 36.6 Operating income 171.9 3,218.4 4,420.7 Net finance income 21.6 404.8 220.3 Income tax 52.0 973.0 1,267.4 Net income $ 215.2 2,650.1 3,373.6 Non-controlling interest 0.5 9.9 4.5 Net controlling interest profit 142.1 2,640.3 3,369.1 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.24 4.40 5.62 Basic and diluted earnings per ADR 2.82 52.8 67.38 Weighted average Shares outstanding1 599,993 599,993 599,973 EBITDA Result $ 222.0 4,155.7 5,244.7 Gross margin 16.4% 16.4% 19.3% Operating margin 7.1% 7.1% 10.3% Net margin 5.8% 5.8% 7.8% EBITDA margin 9.1% 9.1% 12.2% 1 In thousands

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS In million of pesos -Unaudited- U.S. Dollar September 30, 2018 2018 2017 NET MAJORITY INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX $ 193.5 3,623.2 4,640.9 ITEMS RELATING TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES: 19.3 362.1 519.4 Depreciation and others 50.1 937.4 824.0 Income (loss) on sale of plant and equipment 1.1 20.3 27.1 Other Items (31.8) (595.6) (331.8) NET CASH GENERATED FROM NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES 212.9 3,985.2 5,160.3 CASH GENERATED OR USED IN THE OPERATION: (114.7) (2,147.3) (662.6) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 5.9 111.2 357.3 Decrease (increase) in inventories 2.7 50.0 (694.1) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (30.9) (578.0) 851.7 Other Items (92.4) (1,730.6) (1,177.6) NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 98.2 1,837.9 4,497.7 NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (18.9) (353.5) (3,808.2) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (71.0) (1,329.0) (4,649.4) Proceeds from sales of property plant and equipment 0.7 12.8 23.5 Other Items 51.4 962.7 817.7 CASH FLOW SURPLUS (REQUIREMENTS OF) TO BE USED IN

FINANCING ACTIVITIES 79.3 1,484.4 689.5 Net cash provided by financing activities: (82.2) (1,538.1) (594.5) Proceeds from loans 172.9 3,237.5 5,274.4 Principal payments on loans (184.6) (3,456.1) (4,244.9) Dividends paid (45.5) (852.0) (780.0) Other items (25.0) (467.4) (844.0) Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents (2.9) (53.7) 95.0 Cash and investments at the beginning of year $ 920.9 17,240.1 15,651.5 CASH AND INVESTMENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 918.1 17,186.4 15,746.5

DERIVATIVES POSITION REPORT Third Quarter 2018 Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of September 30, 2018 TYPE OF FINANCIAL

INSTRUMENT OBJECTIVE NOTIONAL VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY REASONABLE VALUE AMOUNTS DUE

BY YEAR GUARANTIES

REQUIRED 2Q-2018 2Q-2018 2Q-2018 2Q-2018 Forward Vanilla Hedge $ 392,842 $ 18.72 $ 19.87 $-10,992 $ 22,128 in 2018 The deals

consider the

possibility of

margin calls but

not another kind

of guarantee Futures for corn and

soybean meal Hedge $ 316,859 CORN CORN $ 5,430 -$22,830 92% in 2018

and 9% in 2019 In USD per Bushel In USD per Bushel month price month price Dec-18 $3.563 Sep-19 $3.850 Sep-18 $ 3.595 SOYBEAN MEAL SOYBEAN MEAL In USD per ton In USD per ton month price month price Dec-18 $309.0 Jan-19 $309.4 Aug-18 $ 331.0 Mar-19 $308.6 Sep-18 $ 330.9 May-19 $306.9 Jul-19 $308.3 Aug-19 $309.1 Sep-19 $309.7 Oct-19 $309.0 Dec-19 $309.3 Options of Corn Hedge $ 80,545 CORN CORN $ 1,416 $ 27,537 71% in 2018

and 29% in

2019 In USD per Bushel In USD per Bushel month price month price Sep-18 $3.5950 Dec-18 $3.563 Dec-18 $ 3.713 Mar-19 $3.680 Mar-19 $ 3.813 May-19 $3.758 Jul-19 $3.813 Options of soybean

meal Hedge $ 38,155 SOYBEAN MEAL SOYBEAN MEAL -$ 3,021 -$ 2,884 48% in 2018

and 52% in

2019 In USD per ton In USD per ton month price month price Aug-18 $ 331.0 Sep-18 $ 330.9 Oct-18 $ 330.3 Dec-18 $309.0 Dec-18 $ 329.9 Jan-19 $309.4 Jan-19 $ 328.0 Mar-19 $308.6 Mar-19 $ 323.1 May-19 $306.9 Jul-19 $308.3 -The total financial instruments do not exceed 5% of total assets as of September 30, 2018. -The notional value represents the net position as of September 30, 2018 at the exchange rate of Ps. 18.72 per one dolar. -A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.

Third Quarter 2018 Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of September 30, 2018 PROBABLE SCENARIO TYPE OF FINANCIAL

INSTRUMENT REASONABLE

VALUE VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY EFFECT ON THE

INCOME STATEMENT EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW(3) Reference Value (1) -2.5% 2.5% 5.0% -2.5% 2.5% 5.0% Forwards Vanilla -$ 10,992 $18.25 $19.19 $19.65 Direct -$ 20,813 -$ 1,171 $ 8,650 -5% 5% 10% -5% 5% 10% Futures of Corn: (2) $ 5,430 $3.384 $3.741 $3.919 The effect will

materialize as the

inventory is consumed -$10,413 $21,273 $ 37,116 Futures of Soybean Meal: (2) $293.6 $324.5 $339.9 Options for Corn $ 1,416 $3.384 $3.741 $3.919 $ 2,797 $ 654 $ 1,310 Options of Soybean Meal -$ 3,021 $293.6 $324.5 $339.9 -$ 4,929 -$ 1,113 $ 795 (1)The reference value is the exchange rate of Ps. $18.72 per USD as of September 30, 2018. (2)The reference values are; the future of corn for Dec 2018, $3.5625 USD/bushel and the future of soybeanmeal for Dec 2018, $309.0 USD/ton. 'All the evaluations are performed according with the corresponding future, here only the first month futures are shown. (3)The Company has credit lines with the majority of its counterparts, so that the effect in cash flow is lower than the amount shown. -A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.

Third Quarter 2018 Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of September 30, 2018 STRESS SCENARIO TYPE OF FINANCIAL

INSTRUMENT REASONABLE

VALUE VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY EFFECT ON THE

INCOME

STATEMENT EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW Reference Value -50% -25% 25% 50% -50% -25% 25% 50% Forward Vanilla -$ 10,992 $9.36 $14.04 $23.40 $28.08 Direct -$207,413 -$109,203 $87,218 $185,428

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Industrias Bachoco is the leader in the Mexican poultry industry, and one of the largest poultry producers globally. The Company was founded in 1952, and became a public company in 1997, via a public offering of shares on the Mexican and The New York Stock Exchange. Bachoco is a vertically integrated company headquartered in Celaya, Guanajuato located in Central Mexico. Its main business lines are: chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and turkey and beef value-added products. Bachoco owns and manages more than a thousand facilities, organized in nine production complexes and 64 distribution centers in Mexico, and a production complex in the United States. Currently the Company employs more than 27,000 people.

The Company is rated AAA (MEX) , the highest rating awarded by Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V., and HR AAA which signals that the Company and the offering both have the highest credit quality by HR Ratings de Mexico S.A. de C.V.

