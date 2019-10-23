Industrias Bachoco Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Oct 23, 2019, 17:30 ET
CELAYA, Mexico, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., "Bachoco" or "the Company", (NYSE: IBA; BMV: Bachoco) announced today its unaudited results for the third quarter ("3Q19") and first nine months of 2019 ("9M19") ended on September 30th, 2019. All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS") and are presented in nominal million Mexican Pesos ("$").
HIGHLIGHTS 2019
- Net sales increased 8.5% in 3Q19 and 1.9% in 9M19
- SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 9.8% in 3Q19 and 9.7% in 9M19
- EBITDA margin was 9.8% for 3Q19 and 10.0% in 9M19
- Earnings per basic and diluted share were $1.85 for 3Q18 and $5.00 for 9M19.
CEO COMMENTS
Mr. Rodolfo Ramos Arvizu, Chief Executive Officer of Bachoco, stated: "We entered the third quarter with good demand conditions in the poultry market which resulted in good unseasonal prices for the first part of the quarter. Mainly, as a result of a good balance between supply and demand and due to less uncertain conditions in the economic environment in Mexico, when compared to the same period of 2018.
This allowed us to reach an increase in total sales of 8.5% in the quarter, and an increase of 1.9% for the 9M19, when compared to the same periods of 2018 respectively.
In terms of cost of sales, prices of our main raw material for both corn and soybean meal, started at high levels and dropped by the end of the quarter, which combined with our hedging strategy allowed us to report a lower cost for 3Q19 when compared to the same period of 2018.
As a result, we reached an EBITDA of $1,505.8 million in 3Q19, significantly higher than the EBITDA in the same quarter of 2018. For the third quarter, our EBITDA margin in 3Q19 was 9.8% versus a 0.5% margin in 3Q18. As a result, our EBITDA margin for the nine months of this year was 10.0%, higher when compared to 9.1% EBITDA margin of the same period of 2018.
We reached an income per share of $1.85 pesos, which one of the highest for the previous five years for a third quarter. For the first 9M19 our income per share was $5.00 pesos higher than the $4.43 pesos for the same period of 2018.
On the other hand, SG&A expenses in 3Q19 were $1,497.6, meaning a reduction of $1.4 million vs 3Q18 that were $1,499.1 million. Total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 9.8% in 3Q19 and 10.6% in 3Q18.
Our financial structure continued strong as we ended the quarter with a net cash of $13,275.3 million, which will allow us to continue supporting our growth plans".
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
The following financial information is expressed in millions of nominal pesos, except for amounts per share or per ADR, with comparative figures for the same period in 2018.
QUARTERLY RESULTS
|
NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY
|
In millions of pesos
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
Change
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
Net Sales
|
15,312.9
|
14,114.4
|
1,198.4
|
8.5
|
Net sales in Mexico
|
10,981.4
|
9,865.0
|
1,116.4
|
11.3
|
Net sales in the U.S.
|
4,331.5
|
4,249.4
|
82.1
|
1.9
|
NET SALES BY SEGMENT
|
In millions of pesos
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
Change
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
Net Sales
|
15,312.9
|
14,114.4
|
1,198.4
|
8.5
|
Poultry
|
13,879.8
|
12,844.7
|
1,035.0
|
8.1
|
Other
|
1,433.1
|
1,269.7
|
163.4
|
12.9
|
NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT
|
In tons
|
Change
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
Volume
|
%
|
Total sales volume:
|
550,640
|
539,823
|
10,816.4
|
2.0
|
Poultry
|
424,645
|
441,135
|
(16,490.0)
|
(3.7)
|
Others
|
125,994
|
98,688
|
27,306.4
|
27.7
The Company's 3Q19 net sales totaled $15,312.9 million; $1,198.4 million or 8.5% more than $14,114.4 million reported in 3Q18. The increase is a result of better prices in poultry and higher volume sold in our Other segment, particularly in balance feed.
In 3Q19, sales of our U.S. operations represented 28.3% of our total sales compared to 30.1% in 3Q18.
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
In millions of pesos
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
Change
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
Cost of sales
|
12,706.5
|
12,955.6
|
(249.0)
|
(1.9)
|
Gross profit
|
2,606.4
|
1,158.9
|
1,447.5
|
124.9
|
Gross margin
|
17.0%
|
8.2%
|
-
|
-
In 3Q19, cost of sales was $12,706.5 million; $249.0 million or 1.9% lower than $12,955.6 million reported in 3Q18. This decrease was mainly due to lower unit cost in our main business lines and due to lower volume sold in poultry.
The Company's gross profit in 3Q19 was $2,606.4 million, higher than the gross profit of $1,158.9 million in 3Q18, with a gross margin of 17.0% for 3Q19 vs 8.2% in 3Q18.
|
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES ("SG&A")
|
In millions of pesos
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
Change
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
Total SG&A
|
1,497.6
|
1,499.1
|
(1.4)
|
(0.1)
Total SG&A expenses in 3Q19 were $1,497.6 million; $1.4 million lower than the $1,499.1 million reported in 3Q18. Total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 9.8% in 3Q19 and 10.6% in 3Q18.
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
|
In millions of pesos
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
Change
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
Other income (expense), net
|
73.0
|
79.7
|
(6.7)
|
(8.4)
This item mainly includes the sale of unused assets as well as hens and other by-products. We record such sales as expenses when the sale price is below the book value of those assets.
In 3Q19, we recorded other income of $73.0 million, compared with other income of $79.7 million reported in 3Q18.
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
In millions of pesos
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
Change
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
Operating income
|
1,181.8
|
(260.5)
|
1,442.3
|
(553.7)
|
Operating margin
|
7.7%
|
(1.8)%
|
-
|
-
Operating income in 3Q19 totaled $1,181.8 million; $1,442.3 million higher than the Operating loss of $260.5 million reported in 3Q18. This represents a positive operating margin of 7.7% for 3Q19, versus a negative operating margin in the same period of 2018. The increase in operating income is mainly attributed to higher Poultry prices and higher volume sold in Other segment, combined with lower cost of sales and lower SG&A.
|
NET FINANCIAL INCOME
|
In millions of pesos
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
Change
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
Net Financial Income
|
405.7
|
(63.6)
|
469.3
|
(738.0)
|
Financial Income
|
486.7
|
294.1
|
192.5
|
65.5
|
Financial Expense
|
81.0
|
357.7
|
(276.8)
|
(77.4)
In 3Q19, the Company reported net financial income of $405.7 million, compared to a negative financial income of $63.6 million reported in the same period of 2018. The increase is mainly attributed to higher exchange rate gains.
|
TAXES FOR THE PERIOD
|
In millions of pesos
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
Change
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
Total Taxes
|
474.4
|
(136.6)
|
611.0
|
(447.3)
|
Income tax
|
48.2
|
(208.4)
|
256.6
|
(123.1)
|
Deferred income tax
|
426.1
|
71.8
|
354.4
|
493.8
Total taxes for the 3Q19 were $474.4 million, which is higher when compared with total taxes of the same period of 2018. This is attributed to higher operating income in 3Q19.
|
NET INCOME
|
In millions of pesos
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
Change
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
Net income
|
1,113.1
|
(187.5)
|
1,300.6
|
(693.8)
|
Net margin
|
7.3%
|
(1.3%)
|
-
|
-
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share1
|
1.85
|
(0.32)
|
2.2
|
n/a
|
Basic and diluted earnings per ADR2
|
22.23
|
(3.79)
|
26.0
|
n/a
|
Weighted average Shares outstanding3
|
600,000
|
600,000
|
-
|
-
|
1In pesos
|
2in pesos, one ADR equals to twelve shares
|
3In thousands of shares
The net income for 3Q19 was $1,113.1 million, representing a basic and diluted income of $1.85 pesos per share, compared with a net loss of $187.5 million, which represented a $0.32 pesos of net loss per share in 3Q18. This increase is mainly attributed to higher operating results. Net margin in 3Q19 was 7.3% compared to a negative margin of 1.3% reported in 3Q18.
|
EBITDA
|
In millions of pesos
|
3Q19
|
3Q18
|
Change
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
Net income
|
1,111.3
|
(189.7)
|
1,301.1
|
(685.8)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
474.4
|
(136.6)
|
611.0
|
(447.3)
|
Result in associates
|
1.8
|
2.3
|
(0.5)
|
(21.8)
|
Net finance (income) expense
|
(405.7)
|
63.6
|
(469.3)
|
(738.0)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
324.0
|
336.6
|
(12.6)
|
(3.7)
|
EBITDA
|
1,505.8
|
76.2
|
1,429.7
|
1,877.3
|
EBITDA Margin (%)
|
9.8%
|
0.5%
|
-
|
-
|
Net revenues
|
15,312.9
|
14,114.4
|
1,198.4
|
8.5
EBITDA in 3Q19 reached $1,505.8 million representing an EBITDA margin of 9.8%, compared to an EBITDA of $76.2 million in 3Q18, with an EBITDA margin of 0.5%.
ACCUMULATED RESULTS
|
NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY
|
In millions of pesos
|
9M19
|
9M18
|
Change
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
Net Sales
|
46,520.6
|
45,631.1
|
889.5
|
1.9
|
Net sales in Mexico
|
33,815.4
|
32,510.5
|
1,304.9
|
4.0
|
Net sales in the U.S.
|
12,705.2
|
13,120.6
|
(415.4)
|
(3.2)
|
NET SALES BY SEGMENT
|
In millions of pesos
|
9M19
|
9M18
|
Change
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
Net Sales
|
46,520.6
|
45,631.1
|
889.5
|
1.9
|
Poultry
|
41,991.8
|
41,335.4
|
656.4
|
1.6
|
Other
|
4,528.8
|
4,295.7
|
233.1
|
5.4
|
NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT
|
In metric tons
|
Change
|
9M19
|
9M18
|
Volume
|
%
|
Total sales volume:
|
1,679,544
|
1,637,860
|
41,684
|
2.55
|
Poultry
|
1,286,960
|
1,294,632
|
(7,671)
|
(0.6)
|
Others
|
392,584
|
343,229
|
49,355
|
14.38
During the 9M19, net sales totaled $46,520.6 million; $889.5 million or 1.9% more than the $45,631.1 million reported in the same period of 2018.
In 9M19, sales of our U.S. operations represented 27.3% of our total sales, compared with 28.8% in 9M18.
|
OPERATING RESULTS
|
In millions of pesos
|
9M19
|
9M18
|
Change
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
Cost of Sales
|
38,386.7
|
38,149.7
|
237.1
|
0.6
|
Gross Profit
|
8,133.9
|
7,481.4
|
652.5
|
8.7
|
Total SG&A
|
4,522.8
|
4,373.7
|
149.1
|
3.4
|
Other Income (expense)
|
69.6
|
110.7
|
(41.0)
|
(37.1)
|
Operating Income
|
3,680.7
|
3,218.4
|
462.3
|
14.4
|
Net Financial Income
|
573.3
|
404.8
|
168.5
|
41.6
|
Income Tax
|
1,246.4
|
973.0
|
273.4
|
28.1
|
Net Income
|
3,007.5
|
2,650.1
|
357.4
|
13.5
In the 9M19, the cost of sales totaled $38,386.7 million; $237.1 million or 0.6% higher than $38,149.7 million reported in the 9M18.
As a result, we reached a gross profit of $8,133.9 million and a gross margin of 17.5% in 9M19, when compare to $7,481.4 million of gross profit and a gross margin of 16.4% reached in the same period of 2018.
Total SG&A expenses in 9M19 were $4,522.8 million; $149.1 million or 3.4% more than the $4,373.7 million reported in 9M18. In 9M19 total SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales represented 9.7%, slightly higher compared to the 9.6% on 9M18.
In 9M19 we had other income of $69.6 million, compared with other income of $110.7 million reported in 9M18.
The operating income in 9M19 was $3,680.7 million, which represents an operating margin of 7.9%, an increase from an operating income of $3,218.4 million and an operating margin of 7.1% in 9M18.
The net financial income in 9M19 was $573.3 million, higher when compared to a net financial income of $404.8 million in 9M18.
Total taxes were $1,246.4 million as of September 30th, 2019. These taxes include $749.8 million of income tax and $496.7 million of deferred income taxes. This figure compares to total taxes of $973.0 million in 9M18; the increase was mainly attributed to a higher income before taxes.
All the above resulted in a net income of $3,007.5 million or 6.5% of net margin in the 9M19, which represents $5.00 pesos of earnings per share; while in the 9M18 the net income totaled $2,650.1 million, 5.8% of net margin and $4.40 pesos of net income per share.
|
EBITDA
|
In millions of pesos
|
9M19
|
9M18
|
Change
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
Net controlling interest profit
|
2,998.9
|
2,640.3
|
358.7
|
13.6
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
1,246.4
|
973.0
|
273.4
|
28.1
|
Result in associates
|
8.6
|
9.9
|
(1.3)
|
(13.0)
|
Net finance (income) expense
|
(573.3)
|
(404.8)
|
(168.5)
|
41.6
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
963.3
|
937.4
|
26.0
|
2.8
|
EBITDA
|
4,644.0
|
4,155.7
|
488.3
|
11.7
|
EBITDA Margin (%)
|
10.0%
|
9.1%
|
-
|
-
|
Net revenues
|
46,520.6
|
45,631.1
|
889.5
|
1.9
EBITDA in 9M19 reached $4,644.0 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 10.0%, compared to EBITDA of $4,155.7 million in 9M18, with an EBITDA margin of 9.1%.
BALANCE SHEET
|
BALANCE SHEET DATA
|
In millions of pesos
|
Sep 30, 2019
|
Dec. 31st, 2018
|
Change
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
55,450.3
|
52,865.6
|
2,584.7
|
4.9
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
18,283.1
|
18,458.5
|
(175.4)
|
(1.0)
|
Accounts receivable
|
4,179.9
|
3,486.5
|
693.5
|
19.9
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
15,111.2
|
14,699.9
|
411.3
|
2.8
|
Accounts payable
|
3,478.9
|
4,228.4
|
(749.6)
|
(17.7)
|
Short-term debt
|
3,514.7
|
3,492.8
|
21.9
|
0.6
|
Long-term debt
|
1,493.1
|
1,544.8
|
(51.7)
|
(3.3)
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
40,339.2
|
38,165.7
|
2,173.4
|
5.7
|
Capital stock
|
1,174.4
|
1,174.3
|
0.1
|
0.0
Cash and equivalents as of September 30th, 2019 totaled $18,283.1 million vs $18,458.6 million as of December 31, 2018.
Total debt as of September 30th, 2019 was $5,007.8 million, compared to $5,037.6 million reported as of December 31, 2018.
Net cash as of September 30th, 2019 was $13,275.3 million, compared to net cash of $13,420.9 million as of December 31, 2018.
|
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
|
In millions of pesos
|
9M19
|
9M18
|
Change
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
Capital Expenditures
|
1,301.2
|
1,329.0
|
(27.8)
|
(2.1 )
Total CAPEX for the 9M19 was $1,301.2 million vs $1,329.0 million in 9M18, mainly allocated toward organic growth and productivity projects across all of our facilities.
|
STOCK INFORMATION
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
Total Shares
|
600,000,000
|
Total free float
|
26.75%
|
Market cap (millions of pesos)
|
$52,116
|
Source: Yahoo Finances
|
SHARE PRICE
|
SHARE PRICE
|
Mexican Stock Exchange
|
The New York Stock Exchange
|
Ticker Symbol: Bachoco
|
Ticker Symbol: IBA
|
In nominal pesos per Share
|
In U.S. Dollar per ADR
|
Month
|
High
|
Low
|
Close
|
High
|
Low
|
Close
|
Sep-19
|
92.44
|
84.51
|
86.86
|
56.34
|
51.68
|
53.23
|
Aug-19
|
91.65
|
82.89
|
91.65
|
55.01
|
50.41
|
55.01
|
Jul-19
|
86.70
|
80.00
|
86.70
|
54.18
|
50.09
|
54.04
|
Jun-19
|
84.98
|
79.99
|
80.40
|
52.92
|
50.11
|
50.67
|
May-19
|
87.22
|
77.68
|
86.25
|
55.01
|
49.42
|
52.50
|
Apr-19
|
78.67
|
71.14
|
77.68
|
49.75
|
45.23
|
49.00
|
Mar-19
|
75.88
|
70.51
|
74.59
|
47.98
|
45.72
|
46.10
|
Feb-19
|
76.06
|
72.83
|
74.84
|
47.74
|
45.17
|
46.93
|
Jan-19
|
74.37
|
65.38
|
73.31
|
46.53
|
40.07
|
46.00
|ANALYST COVERAGE
|
Institution
|
Analyst name
|
ACTINVER
|
José Antonio Cebeira
|
APALACHE ANALISIS
|
Jorge Plácido
|
BBVA BANCOMER
|
Pablo Abraham Peregrina
|
GBM
|
Miguel Tortolero
|
INVEX
|
Giselle Mojica
|
JP MORGAN
|
Ulises Argote
|
SANTANDER
|
Luis Miranda
APPENDICES
For reference, some figures have been translated into millions of U.S. dollars ("USD") using an exchange rate of $19.72 per USD $1.0, which corresponds to the rate at the close of September 30, 2019, according to Mexico's National Bank.
- Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
- Consolidated Statement of Income
- Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
- Derivatives Position Report
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
Third Quarter Results, ended September 30th:
|
-Unaudited-
|
U.S. Dollar
|
In millions pesos
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018*
|
Net sales
|
$ 776.5
|
15,312.9
|
14,114.4
|
Cost of sales
|
644.3
|
12,706.5
|
12,955.6
|
Gross profit
|
132.2
|
2,606.4
|
1,158.9
|
SG&A
|
75.9
|
1,497.6
|
1,499.1
|
Other income (expenses), net
|
3.7
|
73.0
|
79.7
|
Operating income
|
59.9
|
1,181.8
|
-260.5
|
Net finance income
|
20.6
|
405.7
|
-63.6
|
Income tax
|
24.1
|
474.4
|
(136.6)
|
Net Income
|
$ 56.4
|
1,113.1
|
(187.5)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
0.09
|
1.8
|
2.3
|
Net controlling interest profit
|
56.4
|
1,111.3
|
(189.7)
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share
|
0.09
|
1.85
|
(0.32)
|
Basic and diluted earnings per ADR
|
1.13
|
22.23
|
(3.79)
|
Weighted average Shares outstanding1
|
600,000
|
600,000
|
600,000
|
EBITDA Result
|
$ 76.4
|
1,505.8
|
76.2
|
Gross margin
|
17.0%
|
17.0%
|
8.2%
|
Operating margin
|
7.7%
|
7.7%
|
-1.8%
|
Net margin
|
7.3%
|
7.3%
|
-1.3%
|
EBITDA margin
|
9.8%
|
9.8%
|
0.5%
|
1 In thousands
|
* Audited
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
Accumulated results, for the nine months ended September 30.
|
-Unaudited-
|
U.S. Dollar
|
In millions pesos
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018*
|
Net sales
|
$ 2,359.1
|
46,520.6
|
45,631.1
|
Cost of sales
|
1,946.6
|
38,386.7
|
38,149.7
|
Gross profit
|
412.5
|
8,133.9
|
7,481.4
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
229.4
|
4,522.8
|
4,373.7
|
Other income (expenses), net
|
3.5
|
69.6
|
110.7
|
Operating income
|
186.6
|
3,680.7
|
3,218.4
|
Net finance income
|
29.1
|
573.3
|
404.8
|
Income tax
|
63.2
|
1,246.4
|
973.0
|
Net income
|
$ 152.5
|
3,007.5
|
2,650.1
|
Non-controlling interest
|
0.4
|
8.6
|
9.9
|
Net controlling interest profit
|
152.1
|
2,998.9
|
2,640.3
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share
|
0.25
|
5.00
|
0.00
|
Basic and diluted earnings per ADR
|
3.04
|
60.0
|
0.05
|
Weighted average Shares outstanding1
|
599,973
|
599,973
|
599,993
|
EBITDA Result
|
$ 235.5
|
4,644.0
|
4,155.7
|
Gross margin
|
17.5%
|
17.5%
|
16.4%
|
Operating margin
|
7.9%
|
7.9%
|
7.1%
|
Net margin
|
6.4%
|
6.5%
|
5.8%
|
EBITDA margin
|
10.0%
|
10.0%
|
9.1%
|
1 In thousands
|
* Audited
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
-Unaudited-
|
In U.S. Dollar
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
In million pesos
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018*
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 2,811.9
|
55,450.3
|
52,865.6
|
Total current assets
|
1,556.2
|
30,689.1
|
29,775.0
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
927.1
|
18,283.1
|
18,458.5
|
Total accounts receivable
|
212.0
|
4,179.9
|
3,486.5
|
Inventories
|
349.8
|
6,897.7
|
6,649.1
|
Other current assets
|
67.4
|
1,328.3
|
1,180.9
|
Total non current assets
|
1,255.6
|
24,761.3
|
23,090.6
|
Net property, plant and equipment
|
927.6
|
18,291.6
|
18,018.2
|
Other non current Assets
|
328.1
|
6,469.7
|
5,072.4
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
$ 766.3
|
15,111.2
|
14,699.9
|
Total current liabilities
|
418.6
|
8,254.1
|
9,084.9
|
Notes payable to banks
|
178.2
|
3,514.7
|
3,492.8
|
Accounts payable
|
176.4
|
3,478.9
|
4,228.4
|
Other taxes payable and other accruals
|
63.9
|
1,260.4
|
1,363.7
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
347.7
|
6,857.1
|
5,614.9
|
Long-term debt
|
75.7
|
1,493.1
|
1,544.8
|
Other non current liabilities
|
63.7
|
1,256.0
|
302.8
|
Deferred income taxes
|
208.3
|
4,108.0
|
3,767.3
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$ 2,045.6
|
40,339.2
|
38,165.7
|
Capital stock
|
59.6
|
1,174.4
|
1,174.3
|
Commission in shares issued
|
21.0
|
414.5
|
414.5
|
Retained earnings
|
1,902.6
|
37,519.8
|
35,354.5
|
Others accounts
|
58.4
|
1,152.4
|
1,153.0
|
Non controlling interest
|
4.0
|
78.0
|
69.5
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$ 2,811.9
|
55,450.3
|
52,865.6
|
*Audited
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
In million of pesos
|
-Unaudited-
|
U.S. Dollar
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018*
|
NET MAJORITY INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
|
$ 215.7
|
4,254.0
|
3,623.2
|
ITEMS RELATING TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
17.4
|
343.8
|
362.1
|
Depreciation and others
|
48.9
|
963.3
|
937.4
|
Income (loss) on sale of plant and equipment
|
(5.0)
|
(99.1)
|
20.3
|
Other Items
|
(26.4)
|
(520.4)
|
(595.6)
|
NET CASH GENERATED FROM NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES
|
233.2
|
4,597.8
|
3,985.2
|
CASH GENERATED OR USED IN THE OPERATION:
|
(164.2)
|
(3,238.9)
|
(2,147.3)
|
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
|
24.8
|
489.6
|
111.2
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
(20.2)
|
(398.1)
|
50.0
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
|
(111.5)
|
(2,199.0)
|
(578.0)
|
Other Items
|
(57.4)
|
(1,131.5)
|
(1,730.6)
|
NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
68.9
|
1,358.9
|
1,837.9
|
NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
(29.6)
|
(583.1)
|
(353.5)
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|
(66.0)
|
(1,301.2)
|
(1,329.0)
|
Proceeds from sales of property plant and equipment
|
9.5
|
186.9
|
12.8
|
Other Items
|
26.9
|
531.2
|
962.7
|
CASH FLOW SURPLUS (REQUIREMENTS OF) TO BE USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
39.3
|
775.7
|
1,484.4
|
Net cash provided by financing activities:
|
(50.3)
|
(992.1)
|
(1,538.1)
|
Proceeds from loans
|
246.4
|
4,859.0
|
3,237.5
|
Principal payments on loans
|
(246.4)
|
(4,858.6)
|
(3,456.1)
|
Dividends paid
|
(42.6)
|
(840.0)
|
(852.0)
|
Other items
|
(7.7)
|
(152.5)
|
(467.4)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents
|
(11.0)
|
(216.3)
|
(53.7)
|
Cash and investments at the beginning of year
|
$ 961.0
|
18,451.9
|
17,240.1
|
CASH AND INVESTMENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
$ 924.7
|
18,23050.6
|
17,1086.4
|
*Audited
DERIVATIVES POSITION REPORT
|
Third Quarter 2019
|
Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of September 30, 2019
|
TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
|
OBJECTIVE
|
NOTIONAL
|
VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY
|
REASONABLE VALUE
|
AMOUNTS DUE BY YEAR
|
GUARANTIES REQUIRED
|
3Q-2019
|
2Q-2019
|
3Q-2019
|
2Q-2019
|
Forward Vanilla
|
Hedge
|
$ 20,798
|
$19.72
|
$19.20
|
$-2,595
|
$-11,503
|
70% in 2019 and 30% in 2020
|
The deals consider the possibility of margin calls but not another kind of guarantee
|
Futures for corn and soybean meal
|
Hedge
|
$ 218,171
|
CORN
|
CORN
|
$ 4,898
|
$ 5,654
|
55% in 2019; 45% in 2020
|
In USD per Bushel
|
In USD per Bushel
|
month
|
price
|
month
|
price
|
Mar-20
|
$ 3.995
|
Mar-20
|
$ 4.395
|
May-20
|
$ 4.053
|
Jul-20
|
$ 4.085
|
Sep-19
|
$ 4.248
|
Dec-19
|
$ 3.880
|
Dec-19
|
$ 4.315
|
SOYBEAN MEAL
|
SOYBEAN MEAL
|
In USD per ton
|
In USD per ton
|
month
|
price
|
month
|
price
|
Jan-20
|
$ 302.8
|
Aug-19
|
$ 315.3
|
Mar-20
|
$ 306.2
|
Jan-20
|
$ 324.8
|
May-20
|
$ 310.4
|
Mar-20
|
$ 327.0
|
Jul-20
|
$ 314.8
|
May-20
|
$ 329.0
|
Aug-20
|
$ 316.7
|
Jul-20
|
$ 331.0
|
Sep-20
|
$ 317.7
|
Aug-20
|
$ 331.4
|
Oct-20
|
$ 317.7
|
Sep-20
|
$ 331.6
|
Dec-20
|
$ 319.5
|
Oct-20
|
$ 330.4
|
Options of Corn
|
Hedge
|
$ 727,945
|
CORN
|
CORN
|
$ 113
|
$ 11,339
|
92% in 2019; 8% in 2020
|
In USD per Bushel
|
In USD per Bushel
|
month
|
price
|
month
|
price
|
Dec-19
|
$ 3.880
|
Jul-19
|
$ 3.752
|
Mar-20
|
$ 3.995
|
Sep-19
|
$ 4.248
|
May-20
|
$ 4.053
|
Dec-19
|
$ 4.315
|
Jul-20
|
$ 4.085
|
Jan-20
|
$ 4.395
|
Options of soybean meal
|
Hedge
|
$ 73,521
|
SOYBEAN MEAL
|
SOYBEAN MEAL
|
-$ 1,290
|
$ 2,738
|
52% in 2019; 48% in 2020
|
In USD per ton
|
In USD per ton
|
month
|
price
|
month
|
price
|
Dec-19
|
$ 301.0
|
Aug-19
|
$ 315.3
|
Jan-20
|
$ 302.8
|
Sep-19
|
$ 313.0
|
Mar-20
|
$ 306.2
|
Oct-19
|
$ 325.9
|
May-20
|
$ 310.4
|
Dec-19
|
$ 316.8
|
Jul-20
|
$ 314.8
|
Jan-20
|
$ 324.8
|
Mar-20
|
$ 327.0
|
-The total financial instruments do not exceed 5% of total assets as of September 30, 2019.
|
-The notional value represents the net position as of September 30, 2019 at the exchange rate of Ps. 19.72 per one dollar.
|
-A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.
|
Third Quarter 2019
|
Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of September 30, 2019
|
PROBABLE SCENARIO
|
TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
|
REASONABLE VALUE
|
VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY
|
EFFECT ON THE INCOME STATEMENT
|
EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW(3)
|
Reference Value (1)
|
-2.5%
|
2.5%
|
5.0%
|
-2.5%
|
2.5%
|
5.0%
|
Forward Vanilla
|
-$ 2,595
|
$19.23
|
$ 20.21
|
$ 20.71
|
Direct
|
-$ 12,848
|
$ 7,659
|
$ 17,912
<