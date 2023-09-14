INDUSTRIES HONORED FOR BEING “GOOD CORPORATE CITIZENS”

WHITTIER, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (Sanitation Districts) recognized 320 companies with certificates for being "good corporate citizens" for the year 2022. These companies have met their limits for wastewater discharge for at least a year, maintained their environmental equipment, and fulfilled all permit requirements. Of these companies, eighty have received this recognition for five or more consecutive years.

"Our agency works closely with our industrial dischargers to ensure their wastewater meets or exceeds regulatory requirements. The treatment that these companies provide before discharging wastewater to our sewer system allows the Sanitation Districts to operate more cost-effectively for all ratepayers," remarked Robert C. Ferrante, Chief Engineer and General Manager of the Sanitation Districts. "We commend these companies for their efforts that help us to produce clean water, which benefits everyone," added Mr. Ferrante, who announced the certificate awardees at the meetings of the Sanitation Districts' Boards of Directors.

"The recipients of these awards are honored to receive this recognition, and we remain committed to partnering with the Sanitation Districts to protect the environment," said Sam Bell, owner of Metal Surfaces, Inc., of Bell Gardens and chair of the Sanitation Districts' Industry Advisory Council.

The idea for the Certificates of Recognition originated with the Sanitation Districts' Industry Advisory Council, an advisory group currently consisting of 10 representatives from different industrial sectors. The Council and the Sanitation Districts believe that it is important to acknowledge industries with good compliance records. The recognition program is now in its twenty-seventh year.

"This recognition program demonstrates the continued and successful collaborative relationship between industry and the Sanitation Districts to protect public health and the environment," added Sejal Patel, Head of the Sanitation Districts' Industrial Waste Section.

The Sanitation Districts are a regional public agency consisting of 24 independent special districts serving over 5.5 million people in 78 cities and unincorporated territory within Los Angeles County. The agency protects public health and the environment through innovative and cost-effective wastewater and solid waste management and, in doing so, convert waste into resources such as recycled water, energy and recycled materials.

