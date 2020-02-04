Industrious Named Official Coworking Partner of Startup Grind Global Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrious , the largest premium workplace provider in the U.S., has been named an official coworking partner of the 2020 Startup Grind Global Conference , the most important event for startups, tech leaders, and emerging brands at the forefront of innovation. Industrious will transform the event's Venture Capital (VC) Lounge into one of its signature premium workspaces, offering a venue for productive meetings, quiet space to catch up on work, or a place to take time to recharge.

"The Startup Grind Global Conferences is a one-of-a-kind event that brings together a community of entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors; Industrious is proud to be joining the event as an official partner," said Sara Seigel, director of national network marketing, Industrious. "We look forward to supporting these growing businesses as they network and flourish."

The Startup Grind Global Conference will take place February 11 - 12 in Silicon Valley. The event will bring 10,000 people from around the world together for two days of nonstop education, inspiration, and invaluable networking spanning 10 stages and more than 100 sessions and social events. An annual event, the conference caters to a wide audience, be it large enterprises, founders in the midst of the grind, or innovators looking for what's next.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Industrious. As members ourselves, we understand the value they bring to the table first hand," said Lindsay Markel, senior partnerships manager, Startup Grind. "The impact of their presence at Global 2020 will leave an impression on attendees and investors."

Industrious, which currently has over 95 locations across more than 45 U.S. cities, provides a productive and engaging workplace environment for companies of all sizes and stages. Around the country, past and present Industrious members include: Compass, Heineken, Humana, Lyft, Pandora, Pinterest, Zillow, and Startup Grind.

About Industrious

Industrious is the largest premium workplace provider in the U.S. with over 95 locations in more than 45 U.S. cities. Its Workplace Experience platform, which pairs thoughtfully-designed spaces with hospitality-driven services and amenities, has reshaped the concept of coworking into a scalable solution for companies of all sizes and stages. Since its founding in 2013, Industrious has helped thousands of companies scale their businesses while maintaining the highest NPS scores in the industry. For more information, visit www.industriousoffice.com .

About Startup Grind

Startup Grind is the world's largest community of early stage startups and entrepreneurs. Through local events in over 125 countries, flagship conferences with over 13k people, special programs, and online content, Startup Grind is reaching and supporting over 3.5 million startups worldwide. We host a lot of events, but more than that, Startup Grind is a community. Make friends, not contacts. Give First, don't take. Help Others. Get involved startupgrind.com

SOURCE Industrious

Related Links

http://www.industriousoffice.com

