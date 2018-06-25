INDUSTRY & YouTube Partner For Launch Of YouTube Music

INDUSTRY has collaborated with YouTube Music in a reimagination of the ubiquitous video application, made anew for the immersive way we now seek out and experience music. Tasked with a campaign and strategy that reflects this shift, INDUSTRY has developed a suite of materials to be rolled out over the next few months.

"YouTube is the only brand that has the potential to disrupt a crowded market. And for us, projects like this are the ones that we strive for," said Oved Valadez, co-founder and executive creative director, INDUSTRY. "The imagination and fluid partnership allowed us to produce something truly irreverent for the space, reflective of the way our consumption of music has expanded."

The synergistic launch campaign is first-of-its-kind for YouTube — though a hallmark of INDUSTRY — and will be a completely holistic experience, inclusive of audiovisual components, brand films, photography, graphics, out of home advertisements throughout the U.S., major artist partnerships and social support.

"In order to truly connect with consumers today, we must think about all consumer touch points and approach campaign development with the end in mind. In partnership with INDUSTRY, we developed a solid brand foundation and positioning that allows for groundbreaking creative development that inspires and connects with consumers around the world," said Dennis Seydel, global head of marketing, YouTube Music. "Throughout our relationship we've pushed the edges of traditional advertising in a true, integrated partnership and I am proud of what we created for the launch of Youtube Music."

INDUSTRY seeks out disruptive brands. Previous and ongoing partnerships include work with Nike on the MAG, AIR and Vapormax shoes, its Nike React Foam and Nike On Air, and with HP on its Reinvention campaign. Like its clients, the agency is progressive and anticipates the trends that shift ideas — even creating the shifts themselves.

ABOUT INDUSTRY

INDUSTRY is a strategy, design and marketing consultancy. They partner with brands to define what's next and exist to impact people and shift markets. Consumers don't see boundaries. Neither does INDUSTRY.

