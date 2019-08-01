Industry 4.0 Seeking Brazilian Companies Adapted to the Global Information Security Scene

SAO PAULO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Industrial revolution 4.0 involves the consolidation of a unique set of technical standards for Communication and Security. For those active in this sector, these are key elements for guaranteeing the success of projects and business. Prominent among industrial trends are PAM solutions (Privileged Access Management Solutions).

With a presence in 20 countries, acting through local representatives and directly serving all of Brazil, the MT4 Group is already developing and implementing technologies for industry, telecommunications companies and local and global banks, while strengthening its strategies for internationalization. Among the most demanding international IT markets where it maintains a presence are the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh.

Building up services for industry

Starting in July of this year, MT4:Senhasegura will be more of a presence in the industrial security domain, after the signing of a technical and technology distribution partnership for Access Management with Baumier Automation, traditional supplier of communication solutions for Industrial Networks.

To Newton Fernandez, Technical Director at Baumier, it is essential to find Brazilian companies that are already qualified, that adhere to the 62443 series of technical standards developed by ISA (International Society of Automation) and adopted by IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission).

"Our clients are looking for technologies that can handle sensitive data and provide a framework for mitigating vulnerabilities in Industrial Automation and Control Systems (IACS), associated with Industry 4.0 and Critical Infrastructure," he observes.

Trends in Cybersecurity

The nearly infinite volume of data processed and protected is what connects these segments, positioning, MT4:Senhasegura – as Gartner has been doing since 2016 – as one of the best global resources in visionary security technology. "Our future is protecting today what will be needed to ensure the growth of these businesses tomorrow," states Marcus Scharra, CEO of the MT4 Group.

In 2015, the Brazilian technology group received the CERTICS seal of innovation from Brazil's Ministry of Science and Technology and Innovation, and is listed in the Gartner Market Guide for Privileged Access Management (2016 and 2017). Singled out as visionaries in the Gartner PAM Magic Quadrant, the MT4 Group was also recognized by Forrester in the same year as one of the leading PAM solutions in the world market, in the Forrester Wave report.

SOURCE MT4 Group