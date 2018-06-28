Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Through 2023

NEW YORK, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope

The scope of this report will cover the overall Industry 4.0 technologies market, with market sizing and trend analysis for the most recently completed actuals for 2018, as well as forecasts, trends and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for 2018 through 2023.



The market is segmented into end-user, technology and regional segments.End-user segments include large enterprises, middle market firms and SMBs.



Applications include discrete and process manufacturing.



Technologies covered include cyber-physical systems, the Internet of Things, cloud computing and cognitive computing.



Report Includes

- An overview of the global markets for industry 4.0 technologies

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023.

- Market segmentation by end user, technology, and regional segments

- Descriptions of market trends, including key components and applications

- A detailed patent review and examination of new developments in the industry

- Analyses of market opportunities, including key suppliers' and manufacturers' positioning and strategy

- Profiles of major companies in the market, including Alps Electric Co. Ltd., Banner Engineering Corp., Comus International Bvba, Electro-Sensors Inc., Honeywell Sensing & Controls and Measurement Specialties Inc.



Summary

Industry 4.0 has become an over-used term, with its origins as a strategic project for promoting manufacturing by the German government. Marketing and promotional concepts have applied the term to everything from the next Industrial Revolution to the revitalization and redefinition of national and global industry in manufacturing. The concept has also been portrayed as a mechanistic threat to factory workers and a precursor to the automated robotics-only factory of the future.



Industry 4.0 may contribute to all of these things, but it is essentially a set of principles that are executable through the advent of information technology. Initiated more than five years ago, Industry 4.0 principles continue to remain valid today. Empowered by technologies, manufacturers can attain the interoperability, information transparency, technical automation and decentralized decision-making included within Industry 4.0.



The technologies underlying these principles include the fusion of IT in the form of cognitive computing, cloud computing and the Industrial Internet of Things to enable cyber-physical systems. Cyber-physical systems provide the autonomy and the analytics of IT systems delivered across a decentralized network and applied to physical processes.



Multinational manufacturers with global footprints are combining with regional and local initiatives to drive spending for Industry 4.0 initiatives across all facets of manufacturing. Globally these initiatives generated investments of $REDACTED billion in 2017, which will grow to nearly $REDACTED billion in 2018 and $REDACTED billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%.



