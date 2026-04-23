Industry Analyst Warns: Most Businesses Are Still Trained on the First Two Waves of AI--and the Third Wave Is Already Here

AI from the Break Room to the Boardroom by industry analyst Matt Fischer argues that most companies—and most AI training programs—are still teaching leaders to use AI tools, when the real shift underway is the redesign of businesses as AI-native operating systems. The book lays out a framework for navigating the third wave before the gap widens beyond recovery.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book by industry analyst, strategist, and futurist Matt Fischer argues the AI transformation isn't primarily about tools, productivity, or job displacement. It's about the fundamental redesign of what a business is.

AI from the Break Room to the Boardroom contends that most companies are still focused on the first two waves of AI: better prompts and workflow automation. A third, deeper shift is already underway—one reshaping organizational charts and rewriting how value is created inside companies.

AI from the Break Room to the Boardroom by Matt Fischer, CEO and Founder of AI Revolution Labs. Released April 21, 2026. Available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle. Matt Fischer, industry analyst, strategist, and futurist. CEO and Founder of AI Revolution Labs

"For years we've been teaching AI in ways that may not serve you in the third wave," said Fischer, CEO and Founder of AI Revolution Labs. "The companies that thrive in the next two to three years won't be the ones that bolt AI onto what they already have. They'll be the ones that redesign their entire operating model around it."

A Strategic Guide for Business Leaders Navigating a New Era

Written in plain language for non-technical business leaders, owners, and decision-makers, the book offers a framework for thinking about AI at the level of company design:

Treating your business as a living entity with a central AI operating system—not a patchwork of rented software tools

Restructuring through a jobs-to-be-done lens to ask: why are we doing this, and does it still serve us?

Navigating the blur between humans and agents, where leaders will orchestrate AI systems and guide outcomes in plain English

Investing intelligently by understanding the AI business cycle—how AI-native companies come to market, and how to tell vendor hype from durable advantage

Preparing for the hottest emerging role of 2026–2027—the AI Orchestrator, profiled extensively in the book with a QR code to the full role framework

The Stakes Are Personal, Not Theoretical

Fischer, who has spent more than three years researching AI and working directly with executives, said he wrote the book out of real concern—not hype.

"I'm worried about the future," Fischer said. "About the livelihoods of people I care about. This book is a roadmap—for the leader rebuilding a company, the professional rebuilding a career, the HR team rebuilding a workforce, and the educator rebuilding a curriculum."

About the Book

The book is available on Amazon. Learn more at AIRevolutionLabs.com/book.

About Matt Fischer

Matt Fischer is an industry analyst, strategist, and futurist, and the CEO and Founder of AI Revolution Labs, where he helps business leaders understand what AI actually means for their companies—and what to do about it. He also founded AIMarCon, a future-looking marketing conference.

CONTACT:

Matt Fischer, CEO

AI Revolution Labs

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 703-344-5358

Website: AIRevolutionLabs.com/book

SOURCE Matt Fischer