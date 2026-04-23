Industry Analyst Warns: Most Businesses Are Still Trained on the First Two Waves of AI--and the Third Wave Is Already Here
News provided byMatt Fischer
Apr 23, 2026, 08:06 ET
AI from the Break Room to the Boardroom by industry analyst Matt Fischer argues that most companies—and most AI training programs—are still teaching leaders to use AI tools, when the real shift underway is the redesign of businesses as AI-native operating systems. The book lays out a framework for navigating the third wave before the gap widens beyond recovery.
SALT LAKE CITY, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book by industry analyst, strategist, and futurist Matt Fischer argues the AI transformation isn't primarily about tools, productivity, or job displacement. It's about the fundamental redesign of what a business is.
AI from the Break Room to the Boardroom contends that most companies are still focused on the first two waves of AI: better prompts and workflow automation. A third, deeper shift is already underway—one reshaping organizational charts and rewriting how value is created inside companies.
"For years we've been teaching AI in ways that may not serve you in the third wave," said Fischer, CEO and Founder of AI Revolution Labs. "The companies that thrive in the next two to three years won't be the ones that bolt AI onto what they already have. They'll be the ones that redesign their entire operating model around it."
A Strategic Guide for Business Leaders Navigating a New Era
Written in plain language for non-technical business leaders, owners, and decision-makers, the book offers a framework for thinking about AI at the level of company design:
- Treating your business as a living entity with a central AI operating system—not a patchwork of rented software tools
- Restructuring through a jobs-to-be-done lens to ask: why are we doing this, and does it still serve us?
- Navigating the blur between humans and agents, where leaders will orchestrate AI systems and guide outcomes in plain English
- Investing intelligently by understanding the AI business cycle—how AI-native companies come to market, and how to tell vendor hype from durable advantage
- Preparing for the hottest emerging role of 2026–2027—the AI Orchestrator, profiled extensively in the book with a QR code to the full role framework
The Stakes Are Personal, Not Theoretical
Fischer, who has spent more than three years researching AI and working directly with executives, said he wrote the book out of real concern—not hype.
"I'm worried about the future," Fischer said. "About the livelihoods of people I care about. This book is a roadmap—for the leader rebuilding a company, the professional rebuilding a career, the HR team rebuilding a workforce, and the educator rebuilding a curriculum."
About the Book
The book is available on Amazon. Learn more at AIRevolutionLabs.com/book.
About Matt Fischer
Matt Fischer is an industry analyst, strategist, and futurist, and the CEO and Founder of AI Revolution Labs, where he helps business leaders understand what AI actually means for their companies—and what to do about it. He also founded AIMarCon, a future-looking marketing conference.
CONTACT:
Matt Fischer, CEO
AI Revolution Labs
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 703-344-5358
Website: AIRevolutionLabs.com/book
SOURCE Matt Fischer
Share this article