Industry Associations Turn to Mercury to Keep Members in the Know

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Associates, Inc., North America's largest dedicated fleet management consulting company, recently explained how the company's unique partnerships with the National Property Management Association (NPMA) and the National Conference of State Fleet Administrators (NCSFA) benefit industry associations and the professions they serve. Both organizations shared the common goal of providing training and research services to public-sector fleet manager members, as highlighted in a recent case study.

The U.S. government operates the largest civilian fleet in the world – some 770,000 vehicles and pieces of equipment. After working with federal government fleets and being deeply involved in the business of public and private-sector fleet management for more than 40 years, Mercury Associates' Gary Hatfield recognized the need for a fleet management training and certification program geared to both the universal and unique challenges and responsibilities of federal government fleet managers.

"In an era of constrained spending on federal government training events, yet increased demands on federal fleet managers, we saw a real need for a federally-focused training and certification program," stated Hatfield, "and the NPMA was a perfect fit for this kind of training."

NPMA engaged Mercury to develop the nation's first training and certification program for federal fleet management professionals, consisting of nine courses developed and conducted by members of Mercury's Federal Fleet Management Consulting Team.

"An important aspect of fleet management is understanding that federal regulations change frequently, which can be challenging for fleet managers," said Marcia Whitson, Certification Governing Board Director of Accreditation and former NPMA President. "Mercury's consultants stay on top of those changes and update course content and exams to reflect the latest developments. I continue to be impressed with their vast knowledge of both public and private-sector fleet management. The Mercury team is very service oriented and cares a great deal about helping customers and advancing the practice of fleet management."

At the state government level, the National Conference of State Fleet Administrators also turned to Mercury for information to help its members drive improvements in the myriad of state agencies and higher education institutions that they represent, albeit in a different form: the first outsourced fleet management benchmarking study in NCSFA's 30-year history.

NCSFA and Mercury partnered to develop and administer a survey of state government and state university fleet management organizations. The survey was designed to collect information to better understand current industry fleet management practices, trends, and challenges.

"Our collaboration with Mercury Associates represents the most in-depth review to date of our members' current fleet conditions and fleet management capabilities and needs," stated Scott Edwards, NCSFA President and Fleet Manager for the State of Colorado. "This information serves as one of the key building blocks for future NCSFA training and strategic leadership initiatives."

