Industry Awards Program Identifies Top Hiring, Engagement, Learning Technologies

In its fourth year, the HR Tech Awards program highlights HR technology companies that serve employers and employees with entries from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Lighthouse Research & Advisory is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 HR Tech Awards program this Wednesday, May 24th, during a livestream announcement on LinkedIn at 11am Central.

This initiative, powered by one of the HR technology industry's most innovative research firms, provides peer-reviewed feedback and inputs on technologies purpose-built to serve employers and the workforce. The program has a rigorous judging component with a panel of independent practitioners, consultants, and educators.

In this year's program, the winners span a number of categories. Each of the tools is being used by employers right now to help them hire, develop, and retain their people, and the technologies are amazing in their ability to support intelligent decisions, personalized actions, and more.

According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory data, more than 5,000 providers exist across the HR technology landscape, with more startups and innovators entering the industry every single day. This year, the HR Tech Awards is recognizing approximately 1% of those firms for creating solutions that solve problems their customers care about.

The Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory, Ben Eubanks, had this to say, "In the four years we have done this program, hundreds of HR technology providers have sought to participate in the HR Tech Awards. Our judges strive to select technology solutions that have a real, measurable impact on employers. It's such a pleasure to be able to congratulate the winners of this year's program -- they represent some of the very best that the industry has to offer."

In today's livestream announcement, the award winners were celebrated in front of the entire HR community along with comments on why each company was selected. The categories include Talent Acquisition, Employee Experience, Talent Analytics, and others. Within those categories, firms can receive honors for a variety of specialized options, including Best Comprehensive Solution for Enterprise, Best Analytics and Business Impact Solution, Best DEI-Enabling Solution, and more.

George Rogers, Chief Culture Officer at Lighthouse, added, "In addition to examining the actual technology through a demo, we look at the company behind the solution, a client case study, and other relevant details to fully understand what each firm offers. It's incredible to see the amazing value that employers can get from the right HR technology partner."

The ultimate purpose of this program is to help HR technology buyers and employers understand some of the best companies in the industry for their technology selection needs.

For additional information and to see the full list of winning firms, please check out HRTechAwards.org after the livestream on Wednesday, May 24th.

