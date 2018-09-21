Industry Big Wigs to Join Launch Edition of Leading Trade Event for the Built Environment in Kuala Lumpur in March

ASEAN Super 8 gains support from leading companies and government bodies for its debut edition next month

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The organisers of ASEAN Super 8, UBM Malaysia, have announced a top-notch line up for their upcoming trade event held from 19-21 March in Kuala Lumpur - ASEAN Super 8 -- ASEAN's leading event for the built environment, combining 8 established events supported by Ministry of Works (MOW) and Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and held in conjunction with International Construction Week (ICW). The launch edition which includes ASEAN M&E, Tenaga, ASEAN Solar, ASEAN Lift, ASEAN Ecolight, Ecobuild Southeast Asia, HeavyMach, and IFSEC Southeast Asia has already attracted leading companies such as Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB)-leading urban property developer, UES Heavy Machinery Sdn Bhd, Sime Darby Industrial Sdn Bhd, Dahua Security Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Hikvision (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Leader Cable Industry Berhad and many more has confirmed their participation in the exhibition. Support from big wigs in the industry including platinum sponsor -- Panasonic Malaysia Sdn Bhd, global leader in air conditioning and ventilation, Gamuda Berhad as the gold sponsor, one of the largest Malaysian infrastructure companies, and Aerial Lift & Equipment Sdn Bhd as silver sponsor, the official distributor of JLG Access Equipment for Malaysia and international distributors of fork-lifts, access equipment. ASEAN Super 8 is endorsed by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

Aside from these, the event which is organised by a leading international trade show organiser, UBM Malaysia, is expected to deliver a quality event at the new state of the art venue, Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC), and is expected to attract 20,000 high calibre trade visitors and professionals, and will host over 500 participating companies and 5 international pavilions (German, India, China, Singapore, Turkey). The focus for ASEAN Super 8 and the co-located events will be to bring together a plethora of local and international companies and players from the construction, engineering, energy, heavy machinery & equipment and security industry.

Apart from the main trade show, the event is also working with leading government bodies and associations to provide a content driven experience for its audiences including seminars organised by the Malaysian Photovoltaics Industry Association (MPIA), the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE Malaysia Chapter), International Construction Transformation Conference (ICTC), and a co-located conference - the 2nd Electricity Distribution Conference by CIRED Malaysia to name few. Also to be held in conjunction with ASEAN Super 8, the Malaysian Security Industry Excellency Award (MSIEA) 2019 celebrates the very best in the security industry.

"In addition, ASEAN Super 8 this year offer an extensive onsite business match-making programme that will ensure our visitors have a productive time on the show floor and enhance their experience at the event," said Gerard Willem Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of UBM Malaysia.

To view full list of exhibiting companies or to register as a trade visitor, please visit www.super8asean.com.

