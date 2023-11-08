Industry breakthroughs in optical-engine technologies prompt TDK Ventures' investment in Nubis Communications

  • The development of Nubis Communications' optical engine technologies – featuring high density and linear optics targeting the exploding Artificial Intelligence (AI) market – spurred the investment
  • The startup's executive team of industry veterans has demonstrated an optical engine power efficiency of 3 pJ/bit with a bandwidth density of up to 1 Tbps/mm
  • By partnering with Nubis, TDK Ventures reaffirms its dedication to digital transformation through connectivity and improved computing networks

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announced today that subsidiary TDK Ventures, Inc. has invested in leading-edge photonics innovator Nubis Communications to rapidly accelerate and scale their developments in optical engine technologies. Emerging from stealth mode in February 2023, the combination of Nubis' strong executive team and industry expertise along with the company's ability to achieve new standards in efficiency, density, and cbandwidth drove the investment.

An optical engine refers to the self-contained component of the optical transceiver, which is essential for realizing the conversion of data between electrical and optical domains. Electrical is the favored domain for compute processing and storage while optical is the preferred domain for networking and transmission. The technology of Nubis speaks to the advancements and efficiencies within that conversion.

Although growth estimates range, increases in electricity and energy consumption on information and communication technologies will continue in an exponential and upward trend. Industry experts have long asserted that efficiencies in connectivity technologies and infrastructure, specifically in data centers and communication networks, will be vital to keeping up with network demand while reducing energy consumption. Recently, the demand as accelerated dramatically due to the rise of generative AI. Addressing this specific industry challenge, Nubis has developed a next-generation optical engine platform that has demonstrated 1.6 Tbps connectivity at  3 pJ/bit efficiency  made possible by a novel 2D optical-fiber array and highly integrated silicon photonics. These advancements are uniquely scalable across industry applications. Nubis has already demonstrated record-setting linear optics operation which obviates the need for DSPs,   driving down power consumption and cost while driving up connectivity.

"The support of TDK Ventures is a huge opportunity for our team," stated Dan Harding, Nubis CEO. "Not only does it represent financial support, but their network of connections, market expertise, and productization is incomparable. We are particularly excited to team with an organization that recognizes and wants to solve the hard problems of digital transformation and improved connectivity."

TDK Ventures invests globally in early-stage startups that leverage fundamental materials science to unlock an attractive and sustainable future for the world. Nubis represents the potential for unmatched performance and connectivity, aligning with the expected megatrend of growth in information and communication technologies. Their vision to mature and scale their solution quickly to market requires investments from partners such as corporate venture capital funds.

The developments of Nubis stem from the expertise of founder Dr. Peter Winzer, who previously led Bell Labs' fiber-optic transmission research. He has authored more than 500 scientific papers and received over 80 patents. Dan Harding, previously of Broadcom, serves as CEO of Nubis.

Celebrating the new partnership, Nicolas Sauvage, President of TDK Ventures, commented, "TDK Ventures sees a tremendous opportunity to partner with Nubis. They are a visionary team who have engineered a solution at just the right time as the network connectivity challenges we have long been confronted with are exacerbated by the explosion in Generative AI processing. Nubis high-efficiency, high bandwidth optics will unlock new performance in the data center."

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2023, TDK posted total sales of USD 16.1 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.

About TDK Ventures

TDK Ventures Inc. invests in startups to bolster innovation in materials science, energy/power and related areas typically underrepresented in venture capital portfolios. Established in 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation, the corporate venture company's vision is to propel the digital and energy transformations of segments such as health and wellness, next-generation transportation, robotics and industrial, mixed reality and the wider IoT/IIoT markets. TDK Ventures will co-invest and support promising portfolio companies by providing technical expertise and access to global markets where TDK operates. Interested startups or investment partners may contact TDK Ventures: www.tdk-ventures.com or [email protected].

About Nubis Communications

Nubis innovates across photonics, electronics, packaging and manufacturing to create optics significantly more dense, scalable and lower power than existing solutions, breaking the I/O wall in data centers and enabling more advanced computing, AI and machine learning. For more information visit https://www.nubis-inc.com.

You can download this text and associated images from https://tdk-ventures.com/industry-breakthroughs-in-optical-engine-technologies-prompt-tdk-ventures-investment-in-nubis-communications 

