Industry Consolidation Raises Trust Concerns in Private Aviation

As private aviation consolidates under mounting financial and operational pressure, flight safety is no longer a safe assumption. Recent U.S. aviation disruptions are pushing travelers to focus less on branding and more on operational discipline, safety, and transparency, according to FlyUSA, a leader in the market.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. aviation industry is entering a period of heightened scrutiny fueled by a surge in commercial flight cancellations, Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) safety enforcement actions, and mounting financial stress among large private aviation operators. With stakes so high, more people are asking how aircraft is managed, and who controls operational decision-making when conditions change.

"Private aviation isn't a commodity business," said Barry Shevlin, CEO of FlyUSA. "It's a high-consequence industry. What matters most is how decisions are made under pressure, and whether those decisions are driven by aviation judgment or financial convenience. Trust is earned operationally, not marketed."

Wide Ranging Operational Risk Factors

FAA data show that operators within Part 135, the specific section of the Federal Aviation Regulations (FARs) that governs on-demand commercial air operations, including most private jet charter flights, vary widely in fleet size, governance structure, and safety management maturity, resulting in material differences in how operational risk is managed across the sector.

"Only approximately 70 of the more than 1000 charter operators in the United States operate 10 or more aircraft," Shevlin said, noting that most operators are small and meaningful fleet scale is concentrated in a tiny minority.

In recent months, U.S. travelers have experienced widespread flight disruptions tied to winter storms, air traffic controller shortages, and aircraft availability constraints. At the same time, financial disclosures from several large, investor-backed private aviation companies have raised questions about sustainability, customer fund handling, and long-term operational resilience.

"Customers today are asking harder questions," Shevlin said. "Who's operating the aircraft? Who has final authority when conditions change? And is the company built for longevity, not just growth?"

Shevlin pointed to a recent Wall Street Journal report highlighting how invite-only WhatsApp group chats are increasingly used to buy and sell individual seats on private aircraft. In these informal marketplaces, operators may have limited visibility into what prospective passengers were told outside the operator's booking process, and travelers who did not book directly can have fewer practical ways to independently vet the operator and aircraft.

"We keep bookings inside a controlled charter workflow, using our own DOT/FAA-authorized carrier or vetted Part 135 operators, so passenger manifests and disclosures don't rely on informal third-party messaging," Shevlin explained, noting that FlyUSA also supports diligence with third-party safety vetting (e.g., WYVERN, ARGUS) and safety reporting programs tied to a Safety Management System.

Consolidation Raises the Stakes

Private aviation has consolidated rapidly since the pandemic, with capital-backed operators acquiring fleets and customer-lists at scale. While consolidation can bring efficiencies, it also introduces new pressures, particularly when growth expectations collide with the realities of aircraft maintenance cycles, crew availability, and regulatory oversight.

Industry analysts and regulatory filings have highlighted the risks associated with operators relying on prepaid customer deposits to fund ongoing operations, a practice that has contributed to past failures in the sector and resulted in consumers losing hundreds of millions of dollars in aggregate

As a result, transparency, balance-sheet discipline, and operational governance are becoming increasingly important to travelers evaluating providers.

Safety Culture Moves from Assumption to Differentiator

While safety is often assumed in private aviation, Shevlin argues that not all operators approach it with the same rigor. FlyUSA operates under Part 135 charter regulations and maintains formal safety management systems, standardized crew training, and defined decision-making authority far beyond what is required by the FAA.

"Licensing is just the baseline," he said. "What matters is how a company behaves above that line, how it trains and empowers pilots, how it handles go or no-go decisions, and how consistently those standards are applied across the fleet."

FlyUSA is in the process of pursuing additional third-party safety certifications, a step increasingly common among operators seeking to formalize governance as fleets expand.

Transparency Becomes a Trust Issue

Beyond safety, transparency around pricing and operations has become a central concern for private aviation customers, particularly as the industry grows more complex. Travelers increasingly expect clarity around costs, aircraft assignment, crew information, and trip logistics, with minimal surprises.

"In this market, people aren't price-sensitive, but they are surprise-averse," Shevlin said. "They want to know what they're paying and what to expect. Transparency builds trust, and trust drives long-term relationships."

FlyUSA provides all-in pricing with limited exceptions and gives customers real-time access to trip details through its proprietary technology platform, reflecting broader consumer expectations around predictability and disclosure.

Scaling Under Scrutiny

FlyUSA has continued to expand while maintaining standardized operating controls. The company was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and is steadily expanding toward a managed fleet of approximately 30 aircraft, without sacrificing service consistency or operational control.

As the industry continues to evolve, FlyUSA sees itself as part of a broader shift in how travelers define luxury.

"Luxury today isn't about optics," Shevlin said. "It's about confidence. We deliver confidence in our exceptional safety record and in the way our operators are structured to make decisions when conditions change."

ABOUT FLYUSA

FlyUSA is a U.S.-based private aviation operator providing charter, aircraft management, and membership services in an industry increasingly shaped by consolidation. Built around the principle that safety and operational accountability must go beyond the minimum required by the FAA, FlyUSA focuses on standardized operating discipline while maintaining the consistency and relationships frequent flyers rely on when commercial travel falls short. Its customers include business leaders, families, and organizations that use private aviation primarily as a reliability solution rather than a luxury. For more information, visit www.flyusa.com

