Industry-Defining Buy Now Pay Later Market Intelligence Subscription Unveils Global Forecast and Trends for 2023-2028

13 Mar, 2024, 05:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Intelligence Subscription" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Deep dive into the burgeoning Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market with the comprehensive Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Intelligence Subscription, which provides invaluable insights into up-to-the-minute industry trends, spending patterns, and key performance indicators. Investors, financial institutions, and retailers stand to gain from data-driven, actionable intelligence about a financial model shaping consumer purchasing behavior worldwide.
The robust subscription includes an outstanding repository of resources, spanning 45 detailed country databooks and 5 regional and global databases, all available in adaptable PDF and MS Excel formats. Subscribers will also receive exclusive, regular updates through quarterly insights briefs and weekly reports, which tease out emerging strategies, developing trends, risks, and drivers influencing the BNPL sector.
CUTTING-EDGE MARKET SEGMENTATION
This unparalleled subscription service extends beyond generic analytics, offering segmented analysis by operational KPIs, BNPL market size by channel, and detailed spend forecasts across multiple sectors including retail, home improvement, leisure & entertainment, and healthcare, as well as other emergent markets.
- Assess gross merchandise value with precise trend analysis
- Estimate future market size with average value per transaction and transaction volume trend assessments
- Unearth detailed operational KPIs over the next decade, encompassing revenue projections, merchant commission, and missed payment fee revenue
STRATEGIC MARKET ENGAGEMENT
Beyond data, subscribers gain access to over 200 hours of consulting and customized research to precisely calibrate their strategies to market dynamics. The subscription also assures prompt analyst support, positioning industry professionals to act on the latest data with expert guidance.
Dissecting Market Dynamics and Consumer Preferences
At its core, this intelligence package is designed to furnish stakeholders with a profound understanding of the BNPL landscape, allowing for identification of growth opportunities and careful targeting of specific market segments. Importantly, the service maps consumer attitudes and behavior, providing valuable KPIs that aid in comprehending spending tendencies across varying demographics.
- Decode market opportunities with forecast insights spanning from 2019-2028
- Analyze market dynamics tailored to different end-use sectors to pinpoint emerging opportunities
- Strategize effectively to cater to market-specific demands and trends
- Examine the nuances of consumer sentiment to inform businesses of consumer attitudes and purchase influencers
The Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Intelligence Subscription stands as a singular resource for those requiring an intricate understanding of a financial phenomenon revolutionizing the modern commerce landscape. It positions businesses to capitalize on this flexible payment option's explosive growth, providing a competitive edge in an economy where adaptability and consumer insight are paramount.
Countries Covered
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- India
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Kenya
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Philippines
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Thailand
- UAE
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Vietnam
- Bangladesh
- Brazil
- Greece
- Poland
- Taiwan
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1cuzbc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article