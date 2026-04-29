Industry Disrupter MyVirtualFleet Does It Again -- Launches TrackLink™, Free Broker Tracking That Saves $1,200-$5,000 a Month

Live GPS, traffic, and weather-aware ETAs in the browser — no app, no platform, no learning curve

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MyVirtualFleet (MVF), the freight dispatch platform that pioneered real-time broker email parsing for owner-operators and small carriers, today announced the general availability of TrackLink™, a real-time GPS tracking solution delivered free to brokers, ready out of the box with no double entry — at a fraction of the cost of legacy enterprise platforms.

TrackLink™ from MyVirtualFleet vs. legacy enterprise tracking platforms - independent comparison of cost, driver requirements, and feature availability. The TrackLink™ broker view: live GPS, weather-aware ETA, and Ping Driver button - all in a browser, with no app or login required.

According to the American Trucking Associations, 95.5% of US motor carriers operate ten or fewer trucks. Yet the visibility platforms brokers rely on — Macropoint and Project44 chief among them — are priced for the enterprise top of the market, often $1,200 to $5,000 per month. TrackLink™ closes that gap by delivering enterprise-grade visibility to the small-carrier majority.

Brokers and shippers don't need more dashboards — they need quality, actionable information. Every TrackLink delivers live device GPS, real-time traffic, and weather-aware ETAs that update every two minutes. Drivers don't install an app or create an account; they tap an SMS link and TrackLink runs in the browser. Brokers and carriers can private-label the tracking page with their own logo and branding, and drivers capture electronic signature-on-glass and photo proof of delivery at the door. Unlike legacy platforms that require brokers to enter every load manually, TrackLink loads are auto-populated — no double entry.

Shelly Benisch, longtime expediting industry advocate, said carriers have "trusted MyVirtualFleet for over a decade as the platform that actually serves Cargo Van and Sprinter operators." Founder Sam Munitz framed the launch in terms of pattern: "We disrupted load distribution by automating broker email parsing when nobody else would. Now we're doing the same thing to broker tracking. The carrier gets the load and the credit."

About MyVirtualFleet

Founded in 2016 by Sam Munitz, MVF serves approximately 250 vetted carriers. Independent industry resource cargovanloadboards.com names MyVirtualFleet its #1 Editors' Pick for Cargo Van, Sprinter, and Box Truck operators. Learn more at myvirtualfleet.com/tracklink-for-brokers.

Media Contact: Sam Munitz, Founder, MyVirtualFleet — [email protected], 760-257-2144

SOURCE MyVirtualFleet