Industry-Disruptive CEO Wins Top Honor for the Visionary Culture Shift that Reshaped Denver "Top Workplace"

"What makes CMM so special and why we're the leader in our industry is simple: our CMM family," Easdon said. "We don't have employees, only CMM family members. When our leaders are approachable, lead from the front, and show genuine compassion, only then do we meet our mission. One of my top priorities at CMM is to employ talent that aligns with our culture and values."

Growing national demand for CMM's products has driven explosive growth for the company, which has doubled in size the last three years and has a clear path to double again in the next two. When many in the industry were adversely affected by nationwide raw material shortages and plant shut-downs, CMM's R&D and Production family members reinvented new menu offerings and innovated new production techniques to provide more than two million meals per week and ensure its customers always had quality CMM products on their retail shelves.

"Everyone in the CMM family has a voice, because everyone has value," Easdon said. "Empowering our family members meant the difference in delivering simple, fresh and convenient meals to families across America when they needed them most."

CMM's culture is founded on the core values of "Own it, Live it, Make it Better," which grants everyone an equally important stake in the team's success.

"We believe in providing incentives, growth opportunities and celebrating wins together," Easdon said.

"As a team, we're always looking for new and exciting ways to show our gratitude. Dale's tremendous support assures that the CMM family is engaged and shares in the rewards of our amazing growth story," said Katie Prekel, VP of HR.

Custom Made Meals is a Denver-based company producing fresh, oven-ready entrees and appetizers for more than 15,000 grocery retail locations nationwide. Some of the locations where families can find CMM's handmade, easy-to-prepare dishes are: Target, Publix, Food Lion, H-E-B, Safeway, and Kroger stores. Seeing the company's unique culture and value proposition, New Water Capital acquired CMM in 2017. In 2019, The Denver Post named Custom Made Meals to its list of Top Workplaces in the State of Colorado.

