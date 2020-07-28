Industry Dive Acquires NewsCred's Content Marketing Studio and Services

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry Dive, a leader in business journalism, and NewsCred, a global leader in enterprise content marketing technology, today announced that Industry Dive will acquire NewsCred's Content Marketing studio and services business including assets, people and clients. NewsCred will retain its software products.

The acquisition augments Industry Dive's in-depth market expertise, first-party audience insights, and unparalleled distribution through its portfolio of 22 news publications with NewsCred's content creation capabilities.

"Whether based on award-winning independent journalism or sector-leading marketing services, both organizations share a common foundation built on exceptional content," said Industry Dive Co-founder and CEO Sean Griffey. "This acquisition will continue to allow us to serve the needs of business leaders for deep insights and information."

Industry Dive has seen record growth because the company has developed capabilities tied to larger marketplace trends. Brands need scalable, measurable platforms for their message, engaging content, and well-curated audiences consuming hyper-relevant content.

"Over the years, NewsCred has established itself as a clear leader for content marketing, and this acquisition is the right next step to continue providing best-in-class service to those customers," said Shafqat Islam, NewsCred Co-Founder & CEO. "And by retaining our software business, we can increase our focus, accelerate technology innovation, and extend our market leadership position. It is a win-win."

While Industry Dive has acquired NewsCred's Content Marketing Services, Licensed Content Marketplace and Content Hub, NewsCred will retain its software platform offering end-to-end campaign management, budget and resource management, content creation workflow tools, robust publishing integrations, and powerful performance and content analytics.

Jane Qin Medeiros, NewsCred's Senior Vice President of Global Customer Success, will lead a team of 40 former NewsCred employees as a standalone business unit within Industry Dive. This will expand Industry Dive's footprint with locations in New York and London.

Last fall, Industry Dive partnered with Falfurrias Capital Partners to position itself to build the media company of the future. "This deal is emblematic of our industry-first strategy. It brings together innovative products and services attuned to the needs of the moment, a tremendous opportunity for growth, and talented leadership with vision," said Joe Price, Partner at Falfurrias Capital Partners.

###

About Industry Dive: Industry Dive is a leading business journalism company. More than 11 million decision-makers across 20 competitive industries rely on its exclusive insight and analysis delivered through 22 publications. Industry Dive's continued growth since its founding in 2012 has placed the company in the top half of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and ranked among the fastest-growing media companies on the Inc. 5000 list. The company also has been recognized four years in a row as a top workplace by the Washington Post and has received several industry awards for editorial excellence in business journalism. Learn more at industrydive.com.

About NewsCred: NewsCred unleashes the potential of marketing by unifying and empowering teams to work better together. Purpose-built for the complexities of marketing, NewsCred's software transforms marketing organizations into modern marketing teams, enabling them to collaboratively plan, produce, and manage campaigns and content for improved execution. Founded in 2008, NewsCred has partnered with hundreds of the world's best marketing organizations to provide unprecedented control and visibility, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, create exceptional content, and elevate marketing results. Learn more at newscred.com.

About Falfurrias Capital Partners: Falfurrias Capital Partners is a Charlotte-based private equity investment firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America, Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America, and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm is focused on acquiring or investing in a diverse portfolio of growth-oriented middle-market companies. By leveraging the extensive strategic and operational experience and business relationships of the firm's principals, Falfurrias Capital Partners is positioned to be a value-added partner for both its portfolio companies and its limited partners. For more information, visit www.falfurriascapital.com.

