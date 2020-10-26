Industry Dive launches Cybersecurity Dive

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry Dive, a leader in business journalism, officially launches Cybersecurity Dive today. The latest newsletter and website will bring news and analysis to chief information security officers and other executives tasked with keeping brands' - and customers' - data safe.

Cybersecurity Dive marks the 23rd site in Industry Dive's portfolio of online publications and industry-focused newsletters. The new Dive will look at industry regulation, along with legal, technological, economic, social, labor, and geopolitical risks.

"While the TV trope of hackers wearing hoodies in dark basements may be fun to watch, businesses know security breaches are no laughing matter. As the world has become increasingly digital, cybersecurity has quickly evolved into a top priority for enterprises from startups to the Fortune 500," said Industry Dive Editor-in-Chief Davide Savenije. "Bringing Industry Dive's award-winning journalism and exclusive insights to cybersecurity will help executives in the space stay ahead of the curve."

Since 2012, Industry Dive journalists have kept millions of executives and leaders across 21 industries informed with original stories on breaking news, perspectives from thought leaders, discussion on major trends, and informative trackers.



"Security has evolved into a board-level concern as the price tag from ransoms, lost revenue and legal entanglements threaten the bottom line," said Naomi Eide, senior editor of Cybersecurity Dive. "Cybersecurity reporting requires more depth than big breaches and big breakthroughs. With a dedicated security publication, we will provide analysis and insight, helping executives across industries focus on what matters most."



Monday's launch is the latest success for Industry Dive in 2020. The company rolled out its new global content marketing brand studioID earlier this month after a major acquisition in July . In March, the company launched its 22nd publication, Transport Dive , and has plans for other new newsletters this fall.

Industry Dive is a leading business journalism company. More than 11 million decision-makers across 21 competitive industries rely on our exclusive insight and analysis delivered through 23 publications. www.industrydive.com

