Industry Elite Join Bluestone Lane Board Of Directors For Exciting Future Post Pandemic

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian specialty roaster and café brand Bluestone Lane is pleased to announce three additions to its board of directors: Denny Post , former President & CEO, Red Robin; Sanjiv Razdan , former COO at sweetgreen, Dine Brands Global & Yum! Restaurants International; and April Siler , CEO, 8Greens, and formerly Califia Farms SVP, Marketing & Global Development.

"These additions are a testament to the incredible brand and growth potential we will continue to unlock over the coming years, as Bluestone Lane becomes the world's leading premium coffee and hospitality brand," said Nick Stone, founder and CEO of Bluestone Lane.

Denny Post contributes over 35 years of consumer-driven marketing success and product innovation and has had an extensive executive career that includes having served as President and CEO at Red Robin, SVP & CMO for T-Mobile USA and SVP, Global Food & Beverage, at Starbucks. Post serves on the board of directors for Wyndham Destinations and Vital Farms and is senior advisor for US foodservice at LIVEKINDLY Collective.

Sanjiv Razdan brings nearly 30 years of food service industry experience leading brands to make the transition from traditional retail to a digitally enabled, omni-channel lifestyle brands. He is the founder and CEO of GLEAM Network and a former COO at sweetgreen, Dine Brands Global and Yum! Brands International.

April Siler is a globally experienced food and beverage brand builder specializing in driving health and wellness innovation. She is currently CEO of 8Greens and previously served as SVP, Marketing & Global Development, at Califia Farms and was the CMO of The Chia Co.

Post, Razdan and Siler join board members Jamie Montgomery, Founder and Managing Partner, March Capital; Matt Higgins, Co-founder and CEO, RSE Ventures; and Nishad Alani, CEO, Retail Zoo; and board observers Matthew Walters, Investor, JAWS; and Uday Ahuja, Managing Director, RSE Ventures.

About Bluestone Lane

Bluestone Lane is a New York-born Australia lifestyle and hospitality brand, and one of America's top 25 fastest-growing fast-casual businesses. Known for introducing the "Flat White" and "Avocado Smash" to the U.S., the brand has had an undeniable influence on the American market, with rapid adoption from consumers looking for superior coffee, an elevated experience and healthier options. Bluestone Lane currently operates 51 coffee shops and cafés across the U.S. and Canada.

