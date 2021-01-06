Industry Executive Kelly Farrell Joins NBBJ In New York

Farrell brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to the design of buildings that enhance health, performance and flexibility. She joins NBBJ as the firm reinforces its commitment to creating livable cities and environments that elevate productivity and the human experience. Recent examples include a carless "Net City" for Chinese company Tencent and Amazon's HQ2 in Virginia.

"Real estate is changing rapidly as trends in technology and work are accelerated by the pandemic," said Steve McConnell, FAIA, Managing Partner of NBBJ. "Kelly's experience in linking workplace trends that focus on people, their health and delight to commercial design is critical to success. That's something our clients identify as the key benefit in working with NBBJ, particularly as we frame how to design healthy, adaptable magnets for tenants in a post pandemic market."

Throughout her career, Farrell served in numerous leadership roles, including most recently as President and CEO of CallisonRTKL where she guided the firm's culture, strategy and growth. Previously, she also served as the firm's executive vice president and practice leader, developing a reputation for forward-thinking sustainable projects. In addition, Farrell is a subject matter expert on workplace and mixed-use development trends – including the desire of employees for greater agency at work and for office environments to feel more like home – blurring the lines that impact the development of corporate headquarters and commercial buildings.

"I'm delighted to join a firm whose commitment to design excellence and strength as a research-based practice supports its unique offerings to reimagine how our cities, workplaces and homes can better support human health and experience," said Kelly Farrell. "As markets awaken and adapt to a changing landscape, it's a great time to be in New York, a city that has always been at the forefront of reinventing how we work and live."

The new senior role reflects the firm's focus on expanding resources to more dynamically serve the needs of leading clients on the East Coast as they seek to attract tenants, activate brands, inspire wellbeing and seize new market opportunities. In 2020, NBBJ acquired pioneering New York-based interactive design firm ESI Design, which transforms buildings into immersive, interactive experiences.

The firm also recently welcomed veteran interior designer Tara Roscoe as Corporate Design Leader to the New York Office. Combined, NBBJ has doubled in size in New York City over the past three years, working on millions of square feet of new projects, including those for BlackRock, Amazon and Beacon Capital Partners. In addition, the firm also opened a new office in Washington D.C., which works closely with the firm's New York office on a number of projects.

Founded in 1943, NBBJ's projects have had a profound impact globally, helping clients drive innovation by creating highly productive, healthy spaces. Its work includes Amazon's 3.3 million SF HQ1 expansion in Seattle, major hospital projects for Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, a new 2.2 million SM "Net City" for Chinese tech giant Tencent, the largest development to date at the University of Oxford in England and the headquarters for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The firm has been named among the most innovative architecture firms by Fast Company and was recently named as the fastest-growing firm by Architectural Record. Clients include Alibaba, Amazon, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, BlackRock, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Cambridge University, GlaxoSmithKline, Massachusetts General Hospital, Microsoft, the Salk Institute, Samsung, Stanford University, Starbucks and Tencent.

