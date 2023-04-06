Industry Expert & Trend Watcher Chef Mareya Shares Her 'Cool 10 Trends' in Sustainability for Earth Month

New products, services and habit shifts can help prevent the number one cause of methane emissions

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the USDA, around 40% of all food produced in the US is thrown out, translating to over 133 billion pounds and over $161 billion worth of loss. Food waste is the single most common material landfilled and incinerated in the U.S. and the largest contributor of methane emissions. Food waste is burning up the planet.

Chef Mareya, Mareya Ibrahim, is a 28+ year veteran of the food industry and trend watcher shares her 'Cool 10 Trends' on what's next in America's sustainable food scene and how we can reverse climate change with every bite.

What's COOL in Sustainable Food:

Cashew Nut Meat: The cashew meat from inside the cashew fruit, which is normally thrown out, is a single ingredient, organic product that tastes amazingly like meat, with the same consistency.



Fig Brew: An alternative to coffee made from figs that's caffeine-free and full of antioxidants, the brew is easy to use and even comes in cups for your coffee maker.



BamNut Milk and Noodles: Fiber-filled, naturally high in iron and made sustainably. The carbon footprint of BamNut Milk is seven times less than cow's milk.



Regrained Upcycled bakery: ReGrained rescues the nutritious grain created every time beer is brewed. This upcycled grain delivers 3.4x more dietary fiber, prebiotics and protein than whole wheat flour.



Lupini bean flour products: The latest in plant-based flours, lupini bean flour, called Chocho flour, contains more protein than any other bean, and is a regenerative crop.



Rescued Food: Misfits Market (who acquired Imperfect Foods) works directly with farmers and makers to find organic produce and other grocery items that would otherwise go to waste and deliver them to your door at prices around 40% off retail.



Upcycled Food: The Upcycled Food Association (UFA) is a nonprofit working to prevent food waste by working with companies that rescue ingredients that would otherwise end up in landfills to replace an ingredient or create an entirely new product. Look for the logo on foods where you shop.



Antioxidant Produce Washes: When you bring your fruit, veggies and herbs home from the store, wash them with eatCleaner®, a patented, lab-proven cleanser that helps extend produce shelf life up to 5x longer, naturally.



Scrappy Cooking: Citrus, banana and veggie peels along with kitchen scraps, like broccoli stems, get new life in sustainapeelity. Discover dozens of ideas in Chef Mareya's free 'Save the Peels' guide at chefmareya.com.



Meal Prepping for Success: By having a plan, you're able to save money, save food from waste and avoid waste associated with take-out food. Visit chefmareya.com for a 12-week meal prep program.

Mareya also shares practical tips on preventing food waste:

- How to freeze and store fresh produce for later use

- Refrigerator organization chart to avoid spoilage

- Time and temperature settings for perishables

- Eliminating single-use food storage items for eco-friendly options like beeswax

About Mareya Ibrahim:

Mareya Ibrahim is Chef Mareya, an award-winning food industry veteran, author and podcast host. Her latest book, "Eat Like You Give a Fork," (St. Martin's Griffin) is changing how people prioritize their wellness through food. Mareya is the host of "The Recipes for Your Best Life" Podcast and the founder of eatCleaner.com. Find Mareya at chefmareya.com.

