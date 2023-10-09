Industry Expert Andrea Shultz Joins CrossMed Healthcare as CFO

CrossMed Healthcare

09 Oct, 2023, 16:37 ET

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Solutions is excited to welcome Andrea Schultz to the team as Chief Financial Officer. Shultz brings over a decade of leadership experience in healthcare staffing and provides a variety of expertise cross-divisionally. She began her career in healthcare staffing as HR/Payroll Manager, then, with rapid growth, held a Controller position for over six years before launching her own independent financial consulting agency in 2020.

Andrea Schulz - CFO at CrossMed Healthcare
Known throughout the medical staffing industry as one of the top financial administrators, Shultz will oversee CrossMed's Accounting Departments while helping shape the company's overall vision as an executive leader.

"Because of our incredible growth out of the gate, it didn't take long to realize that we needed Andrea to lead our financial teams," CrossMed CEO Bridget Weber. "She is the best in the industry, and we are thrilled to have her talent and integrity as a leader of our organization. Her expertise in healthcare staffing is well known, and we are grateful to have her here."

"I was drawn to join this exceptional team for the company's remarkable reputation, commitment to excellence, and boundless potential. Working for Bridget and CrossMed on a consultative basis before joining full-time allowed me to experience the outstanding company culture firsthand. There was a powerful synergy, combining our shared visions and strategies, and I am excited to be a part of CrossMed's journey," shares Shultz.

At CrossMed Healthcare, we are committed to helping traveling healthcare professionals find assignments across the country. Guided by our unwavering core values of being humble, accountable, and relentless, we are devoted to fostering opportunities for compassionate individuals and empowering them to thrive both personally and professionally.

Our dedication to excellence has earned us well-deserved recognition. We take immense pride in being recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work in Omaha" in 2023, a testament to our commitment to providing an exceptional workplace experience. Additionally, our distinction as one of the "Top 15 Healthcare Staffing Agencies in the United States" by BluePipes underscores our continuous efforts to make a meaningful impact in the healthcare industry.

As a woman-owned and operated company, we hold diversity and equality in high regard, creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and supported.

