Industry Expert Kevin Wierenga Joins Vari® Executive Leadership

Vari, a workspace innovation company, welcomes Kevin Wierenga as SVP of Sales. Vari is expanding into new U.S. markets.

"Kevin understands what high-growth companies need in order to thrive and be successful," said Vari CEO and Co-Founder Jason McCann. "We wanted to find a leader who would inspire our teams as we continue to deliver the flexible and innovative workspace solutions that our clients are looking for. With experience in all aspects of sales, from business development to driving huge revenue growth, I know that he'll help us continue to raise the bar."

Kevin has deep experience in the furniture industry – a tremendous asset as Vari continues to innovate and expand services for clients. He has consistently driven revenue and profit growth and enhanced the sales performance in high-growth environments.

"It's not often that you to get to be part of a company dedicated to transforming and simplifying an entire industry," Kevin said. "I am looking forward to elevating my team, raising the bar in new cities, and making an impact as we create workspaces that elevate people."

Kevin started his sales career with Office Depot, where he held progressive leadership roles over 15 years. He developed new international markets, drove revenue, and was promoted to managing director of North America for the Fortune 500 company. In 2018, Kevin joined furniture manufacturer Poppin as vice president of sales and strategy.

Vari has assembled an experienced and talented executive leadership team, with executives from Fortune 500 companies and fast-growing private companies alike.

Vari has opened showrooms in Austin, Baltimore, Denver, Phoenix, and Washington D.C. in the past year. The company will soon expand into Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham and Tampa and is currently hiring in those markets.

