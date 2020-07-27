Industry Expert Launches the Ultimate Tourism Directory

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality and tourism industries, veteran executive Roy Edmondson announced Monday the launch of a new site for businesses, chambers of commerce, destinations and Convention and Visitors Bureaus to provide the public with up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 policies and procedures. "The Ultimate Tourism Directory", or weropen.com, is a client-controlled site that publishes practical information including updated business hours, mask-policies, state restrictions and local mandates.

"It is vital to the economy that the public has access to current policies and procedures affecting local business, travel and day-to-day necessities," said weropen.com Founder and CEO, Edmondson. "The site is a global resource that gives clients the ability to control and provide current information."

The new site allows a business the ability to update information instantly as local, state and federal mandates change with COVID-19, allowing customers the opportunity to be prepared to enter said place of business. The site also offers tools for clients including coupon codes for customers and weekly spotlights.

"Weropen.com is our platform to keep consumers and businesses abreast of the ever-changing travel climate. We are here to support hospitality and tourism by providing a user-friendly interface that houses all pertinent information in one place," said Edmondson.

Additionally, Edmondson is pleased to partner with Golden Rule Charity, a 501(c)(3) national organization uniquely focused on delivering resources to qualified hospitality employees in times of need. One dollar from every transaction made on the site will be donated to Golden Rule Charity.

"We are thrilled to partner with weropen.com to provide resources to those in desperate need of assistance during these unprecedented times," says Paula Robison, president and CEO of Golden Rule Charity. "Members of our hardworking hospitality family have been facing dire circumstances since mid-March due to the enormous impact of COVID-19 on the industry nationwide."

Anyone interested in listing their business or destination online can explore the site and its resources. The site is developed by Edmondson and his team of distinguished experts.

For more information please visit: http://weropen.com

Follow the Directory Here:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weropendotcom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/weropendotcom

Twitter: https://twitter.com/weropendotcom

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/we-r-open

About Golden Rule Charity

Golden Rule Charity is a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 2015, inspired by hospitality industry native, Judy Walker. At inception it was the only organization providing timely relief to restaurant and hospitality employees in need, with a nationwide reach. Since launching, it has granted more than $100,000 in funds, which have gone directly toward hundreds of individuals in need. Partner organizations include Craft New York, A Sheehan Family Company, Orange County Restaurant Association, The Golden Foodie Awards, California Wine Festival and countless individuals, bringing aid to impacted workers during times of crisis and joy. For more information, visit goldenrulecharity.org.

Tax-deductible donations can be made online at goldenrulecharity.org.

The Ultimate Tourism Directory Contact:

Olivia Phelps

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +1 (754) 220-0858

Golden Rule Charity Contact:

Dani Cortez

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE weropen.com

Related Links

http://weropen.com

