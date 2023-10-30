Industry Expert, Marc Heenan Joins RCN Capital as New Managing Director of Growth and Strategy

News provided by

RCN Capital

30 Oct, 2023, 09:09 ET

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCN Capital, a leading nationwide private lender specializing in providing financing for real estate investors, has announced that real estate finance industry expert, Marc Heenan will be joining the company as its new Managing Director, Growth and Strategy.

Continue Reading

In his role at RCN Capital, Mr. Heenan will be responsible for evaluating new loan products and leading channel opportunities to propel the company's efforts to provide cutting-edge financing options for real estate investors. Additionally, Mr. Heenan will work to identify and develop new strategic partnerships that benefit RCN and its clients.

Mr. Heenan brings over 25 years of real estate finance experience, most recently spending the past three years at CoreVest Finance where he was charged with building the company's Lender Partnerships division before being promoted to Head of Sales. Prior to CoreVest, Mr. Heenan served as Head of Originations for PeerStreet, a leading investment platform in the single-family rental and bridge lending market where he oversaw the onboarding and account management of over 300 lender relationships.

"I am excited to join RCN Capital, a company that I have long admired for its ability to provide creative financing solutions and best-in-class service to its customers, regardless of market cycle, said Marc Heenan, new Managing Director of Growth and Strategy. "I look forward to seeing how I can apply my set of experiences in real estate finance to ultimately take the organization to the next level."

Mr. Heenan also previously worked at OneWest Bank (now First Citizen's Bank) where he sourced originations in the bank's commercial bridge lending program and oversaw a portfolio of distressed legacy commercial real estate loans, co-founded firm that invested in distressed commercial real estate loans and held positions at Kennedy-Wilson and Merrill Lynch.

About RCN Capital

RCN Capital is a South Windsor, CT based national, direct, private lender. Established in 2010, RCN provides commercial loans for the purchase or refinance of non-owner occupied residential and commercial properties. The company specializes in new construction financing, short-term fix & flip and bridge financing and long-term rental financing for real estate investors. For more information on RCN Capital and RCN's loan programs, visit www.RCNCapital.com.

SOURCE RCN Capital

Also from this source

REAL ESTATE INVESTORS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE FUTURE ACCORDING TO FALL 2023 RCN INVESTOR SENTIMENT SURVEY

REAL ESTATE INVESTORS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE FUTURE ACCORDING TO FALL 2023 RCN INVESTOR SENTIMENT SURVEY

Real estate investors believe that market conditions have improved and will continue to get better in the coming months according to the Fall 2023...
RCN Capital Announces Preferred Partnership with REiDEAL MASTER

RCN Capital Announces Preferred Partnership with REiDEAL MASTER

RCN Capital, a leading nationwide private lender specializing in financing for real estate investors, announced its partnership with REiDEAL MASTER,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.