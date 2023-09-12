Industry Expert Nino Saso Joins US Mortgage Corporation as Chief Production Officer

Bringing Years of Experience and Innovation to US Mortgage Corporation to oversee Sales.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Mortgage Corporation is proud to announce the appointment of Nino Saso as the Company's new Chief Production Officer. In this role, Nino will be responsible for overseeing Sales on a national level. He will spearhead strategic initiatives aimed at driving expansion, fostering innovation, and advancing the company's market presence. With an impressive career spanning over 33 years in the mortgage industry, Nino Saso brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to his new role. His extensive leadership experience, combined with a deep understanding of market trends, consumer preferences, and business development strategies, make him a valuable addition to the US Mortgage Corporation Executive team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nino Saso as our Chief Production Officer," said Steven A. Milner, Founder & CEO of US Mortgage Corporation. "Nino's exceptional leadership skills and strategic vision align perfectly with our company's growth objectives. His insights and innovative mindset will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our great organization."

"I am honored to join US Mortgage Corporation at this exciting juncture," said Nino Saso. "The mortgage industry is rapidly evolving, and I look forward to partnering with the talented team here to capitalize on new opportunities, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth.

Nino Saso's appointment as Chief Production Officer signifies US Mortgage Corporation's unwavering commitment to driving innovation, delivering excellence, and further solidifying its position as a market leader in the mortgage industry.

US Mortgage Corporation is a leading mortgage lender dedicated to providing a seamless and personalized home financing experience. With a legacy of 29 years and counting, US Mortgage Corporation is committed to offering innovative mortgage solutions that empower homeownership dreams. US Mortgage Corporation is strategically growing their National footprint and encourages Mortgage professionals to inquire about career opportunities.

