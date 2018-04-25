Industry Expert Ted Jarvis to join Main Data Group's Leadership Team

"Ted brings a unique blend of executive compensation consulting experience and database development to our team," said Beth Florin, chairman of Main Data Group. "He has first-hand knowledge of what clients need and would like to see from their data provider, combined with the deep technical expertise that will help us further evolve the platform and continue to deliver the best, most cost-effective product in the marketplace."

With more than 25 years' experience in client advisory roles, as well as survey and database development, Mr. Jarvis also brings an extensive background in the technical aspects of executive compensation tax, accounting, and securities law. He frequently provides industry insight and analysis to a variety of business publications.

Prior to joining Main Data Group, Jarvis served as the global director of Executive Rewards Data, Research, and Publications at Mercer, and he has held long-term senior roles in research and consulting at Towers Perrin (now Willis Towers Watson) and McKinsey. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BA from New York University.

About Main Data Group

Main Data Group is a provider of high-resolution executive compensation benchmarking and corporate governance analytics. Its mission is to empower executive compensation professionals with comprehensive total rewards and corporate governance information in an affordable, easy-to-use online service. For more information go to www.maindatagroup.com or contact info@maindatagroup.com.

