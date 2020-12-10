Industry Experts at Perfect Search Media Launch Digital Marketing Certifications

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Search Media , an award-winning digital marketing agency, has launched its comprehensive certification program in digital marketing. Perfect Search is offering four free certifications that test individuals across SEO, Content, Paid Search and Social Advertising.

The certifications, hosted at https://certifications.perfectsearchmedia.com/ , showcase proficiency in the booming digital marketing industry.

These industry-tested certifications were created by a team of world-class digital marketers with over 45 years of experience between them. They are designed for individuals looking to break into digital marketing, develop new skills or accredit existing knowledge.

"We are thrilled to offer certifications in a field we've been passionate about for over a decade. I hope these certifications can help others find success, especially in such a tenuous time," said Ajay Pattani, founder and CEO of Perfect Search. "The goal is that the certifications will not only help people build expertise but gain a professional network as well."

Perfect Search is connected to a network of digital marketing professionals who are actively seeking new employees. After receiving a Perfect Search certification, individuals are placed into this talent pool, with the opportunity to be connected to hiring companies.

Specifically, the certifications demonstrate skills in content strategy, A/B testing, platform-specific advertising and a wide range of SEO strategy. After passing a test, ranging from 35 to 50 questions, individuals receive a digital certificate in their chosen skill which they can then display on professional platforms and resumes. To prepare for the exams, Perfect Search also offers a collection of training videos in each topic area.

"Digital marketing will always require an understanding of the latest technology and trends. We're proud to share this expertise with anyone who needs it," said Pattani.

Perfect Search Media's free digital marketing certifications can be found at https://certifications.perfectsearchmedia.com/.

