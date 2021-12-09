Industry Experts Discuss Hormone Health

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbalanced hormones can affect various aspects of life including mental health, mood, sleep, and metabolism – all crucial elements to overall wellness. Learning to regulate and re-balance fluctuating hormones begins with understanding how they are impacted and how to introduce new practices each day. To help listeners learn more about hormone shifts, whether due to pregnancy, depression or anxiety symptoms, and more, Cassy Price from Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), interviewed several guests for the brand's podcast, Supplementing Health.

Cassy was first joined by Niki Nephin, Naturopathic Doctor and Birth Doula, in Episode 79: Mind, Body, Baby The two discuss which hormones significantly impact mental health and moods, specifically after pregnancy.

"…hormones start to drop around day three or four, that is when there is that really big drop, there are changes in sleep because you have got a newborn. There are all of the physical changes like sweating and hot flashes, etc. … postpartum depression or anxiety risk here. The differentiation would be in terms of functioning and how severe those symptoms are."

Dr. Kaycie Rosen Grigel, Naturopathic Doctor, then joined the podcast for Episode 80: Unlocking Insomnia to discuss the relationship between hormones and sleep. Here, Dr. Grigel shared several tips to ensure the proper balance of hormones, especially with Melatonin being a primary sleep hormone that helps to regulate the circadian rhythm.

"Melatonin has a balancing effect on the hormones that are governed by the pituitary, so generally with melatonin when it is high, cortisol, thyroid, and our reproductive hormone secretion is much lower."

On Episode 81: Herbals for Hormones, Rachelle Robinette, Registered Herbalist and Founder of Supernatural, shared her herbalist perspective on balancing hormones. While coaching patients to better their health naturally, Rachelle has made it her goal to help patients form an understanding about their symptoms, rather than simply treating them.

"Some of the main aspects are diet and lifestyle, nutrition is huge. What we are eating then effects our body composition and body fat and that effects our hormone levels. Chronic levels of stress, and others…caffeine and alcohol both effect hormone balance."

Amanda Montalvo, Registered Dietician, joined AOR for Episode 82: Living for your Liver to talk about hormones and detox within the liver. As a powerhouse within the body, the liver plays a major role in hormone production and metabolization.

"Our liver has over 500 different functions, so detoxification and processing hormones are really important ones but there are many other things that can show up as well…if those functions are slowed down then you can have a more difficult time processing things like estrogen."

For more information, check out AOR's podcast, Supplementing Health, available on all streaming platforms.

