Industry first AI-powered video analytics from Talkwalker finds the other half of conversations brands have been missing

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkwalker , the world's leading social listening and analytics platform, today became the first and only solution in the industry to offer brands and agencies AI-powered video analytics . This, combined with Talkwalker's advanced social media analytics and award-winning image recognition, can discover up to 3x the number of brand mentions. Providing clients with a 360° view of their brands in motion, and a complete text, image, and video analytics solution.

By 2021, Cisco predicts 80% of internet traffic will be video. Talkwalker now analyzes up to 2,000 images and videos per second, to ensure brands have the data they need to track social mentions and conversations they would otherwise miss.

This comes, as Talkwalker reinforces their industry leadership through artificial intelligence driven insights. Following the successful launch of their image recognition 3 years ago, they continue to lead in technical innovation, and invest further in the Talkwalker AI Engine . Video recognition is just one of the developments that has arisen from this investment.

"We're such a visually-driven society, especially among Millennials and Gen Z. So many moments happen in video, it's crucial for brands to be a part of these customer conversations," says Talkwalker CEO Americas, Todd Grossman. "We found that up to 98% of videos with detected brand logos didn't mention the brand name. No company could monitor them — until now. Our revolutionary technology finds consumer video insights to create campaigns with maximum impact, prevent brand crises by tracking critical videos, and measure the true ROI of sponsorship campaigns."

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is a social listening and analytics company that empowers over 2,000 brands and agencies to optimize the impact of their communication efforts. Talkwalker provides companies with an easy-to-use platform to protect, measure, and promote their brands worldwide, across all communication channels.

Talkwalker's state-of-the-art social media analytics platform uses AI-powered technology to monitor and analyze online conversations in real-time across social networks, news websites, blogs and forums in 187 languages. Talkwalker has offices in New York, Luxembourg, San Francisco, Frankfurt, and Singapore. It is also the home of Talkwalker Alerts , a free alerting service used by over 500,000 communications and marketing professionals worldwide.

