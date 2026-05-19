Industry-First Total Value Model Drives Beroe's AI-Native Negotiation Solution Average Savings To 15%

Beroe Launches New Negotiation Capabilities to Help Procurement Teams Unlock Greater Value from Every Sourcing Event

RALEIGH, N.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe, the global leader in procurement decision intelligence, today announced the launch of two significant new capabilities to supercharge its AI-native negotiation platform, nnamu. The guided Total Value of Ownership (TVO) Configurator and Suitability Diagnostics tool extend Beroe's mission to close the gap between procurement intelligence and commercial outcomes, making advanced negotiation methodologies accessible to every team member, on every project.

nnamu combines AI, game theory, and proprietary market intelligence, built on over €400 billion in verified sourcing data over 20 years, to help procurement teams design and execute smarter sourcing events.

From price-only to total value – in minutes

The TVO Configurator is a guided, in-platform module that allows procurement teams to build a complete Total Value of Ownership model. It ensures non-price factors (e.g. service levels, product characteristics, or contractual terms) are baked into holistic sourcing decisions, and crucially, made negotiable. Through a structured question flow, it translates every relevant non-price difference between suppliers into a monetary bonus or penalty, ready to deploy in the negotiation itself.

Until now, running a defensible TVO-driven negotiation typically required either a costly consulting engagement or complex, hard-to-audit spreadsheet models. The TVO Configurator removes both barriers: setup time drops from days to 15–20 minutes and the audit trail is built in. The result is a negotiation where suppliers compete not just on financial value but on total value.

The commercial difference is measurable: teams running TVO-driven negotiations through the platform are achieving average savings of 15%, compared to 6–9% from traditional price-only approaches.

Vel Dhinagaravel, founder and CEO of Beroe, said: "For nearly 20 years, Beroe has worked to level the playing field between procurement teams and their suppliers. The Total Value of Ownership (TVO) Configurator is the next step in that mission. Every aspect of a supplier's proposal can be quantified, each supplier's quotes can be compared holistically – and procurement teams can consequently make a decision that is optimal, today and for the foreseeable future."

Choosing the right negotiation before it starts

The Suitability Diagnostics tool addresses an equally costly problem, further upstream: deciding what type of negotiation to plan for a category or a specific sourcing event within a category. Bringing together Beroe market intelligence and nnamu data supports this decision for procurement teams, ensuring efficiency and clarity.

Users select their category, review a market intelligence-driven suitability score across five factors (supplier landscape, spend characteristics, category type, price stability, and margin structure), and answer eight project-specific questions. The tool combines Beroe's proprietary data with the buyer's context to rank negotiation types from best to worst fit, with detailed guidance on implementation, benefits, and risks.

The result is a decision about how to negotiate that is grounded in category data, validated by negotiation expertise, and specific to the project at hand.

Christian Paul, VP Negotiation and Agentic AI Products at Beroe and the founder of nnamu, said: "The best negotiation outcome starts before the first supplier interaction. Suitability Diagnostics ensures teams are choosing the approach that fits the market they're actually in – not the one they used last time."

A platform built for what's coming next

Together, the two new features reflect Beroe's broader vision for autonomous negotiation: a platform that doesn't just run sourcing events but actively guides procurement teams toward better commercial decisions at every stage – from strategy selection through to contract award.

Further development is already underway. Beroe's roadmap includes plans to extend the platform's negotiation, and specifically TVO, capabilities further – moving toward a world where negotiating non-price factors and reacting to live supplier feedback during negotiations become standard.

"We acquired nnamu because we believed that combining Beroe's market intelligence with world-class negotiation technology would create something genuinely new for procurement," added Dhinagaravel. "What we're announcing today is the next step in a journey that is on track to break the barrier of more than $100m savings delivered."

About Beroe

Decision-grade intelligence, enabling your decisions, wherever they are made

Beroe powers the decisions that drive procurement, from intelligence to execution. Building on 20 years of deep category experience, the company provides decision-grade intelligence that combines the benefits of cutting-edge AI with 'human-in-the-loop' expertise, trusted by the world's largest enterprises.

Beroe's intelligence is delivered wherever decisions are made, through its portfolio of data products, AI agents, and workflows, enabling procurement teams to make strategic, defendable decisions for sourcing, supplier management and risk mitigation – at speed.

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SOURCE Beroe Inc.