Industry-first Zoned Namespace and NVM Express® v1.4 Testing for Solid-state Storage Devices

NVMe v1.4 SSDs, utilizing ZNS technology, provides several capabilities not available from traditional NVMe SSDs, including reduced write amplification, media over-provisioning, and internal controller DRAM usage. These capabilities improve throughput and latency while reducing the need for over-provisioning of NAND media, resulting in higher performance levels and a better return on investment. Teledyne LeCroy's implementation of ZNS with I/O Exerciser in SVF Pro/Enduro software allows a much deeper and more effective method of validating the ZNS feature set than what is available on the market today.

"OakGate line of products is the leading SSD validation solution in the industry," said Roy Chestnut, VP Products "and with the release of SVF Pro/Enduro v4.6 software, our customers can now thoroughly test their SSD devices for both ZNS and NVMe v1.4 specifications."

"Western Digital is a supplier of essential Zoned Storage solutions, which consists of Ultrastar® SMR HDDs and ZNS SSDs," said Swapna Yasarapu, senior director, Datacenter SSD Flash at Western Digital. "With the ratification of the NVMe ZNS specification, ZNS SSDs are poised to become an integral part of the Zoned Storage ecosystem. By leveraging a unified software stack for both SMR HDDs and ZNS SSDs, customers can take advantage of zone block management and architect new storage tiers for better efficiency, utilization and scale while lowering TCO. Build out of software tools, testers, development kits and more like those from Teledyne LeCroy will even further accelerate adoption of ZNS in data center and enterprise applications."

Our unique experience in working closely with a broad range of customers and in intense test environments at major SSD and flash storage vendor sites worldwide results in a deep and evolving understanding of the design and test engineers requirements, as well as a hardened SVF engine that is in the core of OakGate test solutions.

SVF Pro / Enduro v4.6 is now available. Please contact Teledyne LeCroy directly for price and delivery information for its OakGate products and validation solutions.

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

