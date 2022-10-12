Industry Frontrunners Recognized at Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Gala

Awards ceremony honors business leaders in various markets for outstanding achievements

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan celebrated innovative companies at its Growth, Innovation & Leadership Awards Gala last week in San Jose, CA. The gathering honored the success of innovative companies across a variety of industries.

"Frost & Sullivan is honored to recognize companies that have demonstrated excellence in growth, innovation, and leadership. These awardees have differentiated themselves from the competition by turning ideas into high-quality products, shaping the future of technology, and delivering a unique and enjoyable experience for their customers," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices award recipients include:

AmplifAI - 2022 North American Performance Enablement Platform Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Apixio, Inc. - 2022 North American Healthcare Data Unification Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Archer Aviation - 2022 North American Urban Air Mobility Company of the Year Award

AVer Information Inc. - 2022 North American Medical Grade PTZ Cameras New Product Innovation Award

Carestream Health - 2022 Global Digital Radiography Detector New Product Innovation Award

Colt Data Centre Services - 2022 Global Data Centre Infrastructure and Operations Customer Value Leadership Award

DATAMARK – Michael Baker International - 2022 United States NG911 GIS Product Leadership Award

Digivox - 2022 Brazilian Communications Platform Solutions Company of the Year Award

EcoEnergy Insights - 2022 Global Artificial Intelligence-driven Building Energy Management Company of the Year Award

Globant - 2022 Global Digital Transformation Services Company of the Year Award

Grip Security - 2022 Global SaaS Security New Product Innovation Award

Helio Genomics - 2022 North American Liver Cancer Early Detection with Liquid Biopsy Company of the Year Award

Johnson Controls - 2022 North American Smart Connected Chillers Customer Value Leadership Award

Lumen - 2022 United States Next Generation 911 Enabling Platform Leadership Award

Microsoft - 2022 Global Sustainability and Circularity in Cloud Services Company of the Year Award

Northwest Analytics - 2022 North American Manufacturing Analytics for Industry 4.0 and Digital Transformation Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Omya - 2022 European Sustainable Mining Solutions New Product Innovation Award

Palo Alto Networks - 2022 Global Secure SD-WAN Company of the Year Award

2022 Global Secure Access Service Edge Company of the Year Award

2022 Global Cloud Workload Protection Company of the Year Award

Qventus - 2022 North American Care Operations Automation Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

Revenera - 2022 Global Software License Management & Software Enforcement Segment Market Leadership Award

Rockwell Automation/Sensia - 2022 Global Oil and Gas Automation Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Sepio - 2022 North American Hardware Risk Management Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Sibros - 2022 North American Over-the-air Automotive Management Software Enabling Technology Leadership Award

SICK - 2022 Global Industrial Internet of Things Sensor Company of the Year Award

Talkdesk - 2022 North American Retail Contact Center as a Service Customer Value Leadership Award

2022 Global Health and Life Sciences Contact Center as a Service Customer Value Leadership Award

TMEIC - 2022 Global Power Electronics for Carbon Neutrality Company of the Year Award

TrialWire - 2022 Global Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment IT Solutions Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Vyopta - 2022 Global Workplace and Collaboration Insights Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies each year in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

