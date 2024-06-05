Industry Honors Aristocrat Gaming™ as Casino Supplier of the Year at Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2024

"Everything we do, we do for our customers, and we are humbled that the industry would recognize our dedication to our customers throughout the Asia-Pacific region," said Lloyd Robson, General Manager of APAC for Aristocrat Gaming. "The recognition for Dragon Link is a testament to our investment in developing region specific content and delivering games that excite local players."

This week, Aristocrat Gaming also celebrated the grand re-opening of its newly renovated office in Macau, a strong signal of the company's commitment to the Asia region. From game design and development, to investing in the people and infrastructure, Aristocrat Gaming is poised to support current and future growth in the market.

Join Aristocrat Gaming this week on stand A1038 at G2E Asia. For more information, visit: www.aristocratgaming.com/asia/.

About Aristocrat Gaming

Aristocrat Gaming is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of regulated land-based slot games across the globe. From award-winning games and hardware to unique game mechanics and leading performance, Aristocrat Gaming delivers the best seat in the house wherever and whenever the world plays. Part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), Aristocrat Gaming delivers end-to-end solutions to customers in more than 300 jurisdictions across the globe. We strive to be an industry leader in responsible gameplay, as part of ensuring a vibrant and sustainable industry. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

