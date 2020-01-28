Industry Innovator: Trellist® Behind Ecosystem of Automotive and Motorsports Products

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovator since its inception in 1995, Trellist Marketing and Technology has expanded its professional services to six core industries: health care, consumer goods, financial, manufacturing, professional services, and now, automotive.

After identifying disparate segments in the automotive and motorsports industry, Trellist has taken its expertise to the next level by co-founding Andy Lally ALIVE® ("ALIVE"), a digital product and services company that brings innovation, new ventures, and consumer experiences to life.

Trellist Inc

The ALIVE team comprises lifelong auto enthusiasts united by years of experience. Founders include three-time Rolex Grand-Am professional sports car champion Andy Lally, for whom the company is named, and Carlisle Events®, one of the largest automotive event organizations in the United States. ALIVE also partners with many of the world's largest racetracks, as well as consumer brands like Motul®, K&N®, and Lockton® Motorsports.

ALIVE offers a combination of products and services that help clients stay ahead in this fast-paced industry. In just three years, the company has rounded out its digital ecosystem, beginning with MotorCrush®, an app that provides a digital community for motoring enthusiasts to connect with one another, followed by Track Rabbit®, an automotive and motorsports event registration, administration, and marketing platform.

Now, with the launch of Awesome Joe Auctions™, an online auction platform that offers a range of commodity auto categories for collectors, racers, and hobbyists, ALIVE has created a network that serves corporate clients and motorsports enthusiasts alike who are looking for a cohesive experience in their passionate pursuits. But the innovations won't stop there.

"As ALIVE continues to grow, it will integrate its products and services into all aspects of the motorsport-enthusiast industry," said David Atadan, Trellist's CEO. "The company has its sights set to launch additional ventures, connecting and serving the community of individuals and companies in equal measure. Using ALIVE as a blueprint for the future, we envision applying the same integrated product and service methods to the other industries Trellist currently serves." In doing so, the company will further advance its clients' business goals with innovative marketing and technology.

About Trellist Marketing and Technology

Trellist Marketing and Technology provides intelligent business solutions for global, national, and regional clients across various industries. The firm offers professional services through its five divisions: Consulting, Branding and Marketing, Digital, Enterprise Technology, and Staffing. Trellist and its five divisions utilize a unique collective approach that is built to serve its clients as well as the employees who share ownership of the company.

About Andy Lally ALIVE®

Andy Lally ALIVE is a digital marketing and technology, products and services business in the automotive and motorsports enthusiast space. ALIVE's vision is to fuel the automotive and motorsports industry through the development of robust products and services that engage businesses and consumers through a valuable network of data generating tools, systems, and content that encourages sharing, community, and connectedness.

