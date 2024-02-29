Industry Insights: White Paper Reveals the Crucial Role of Business Relationships in Driving Superior Service & Outcomes

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCareSD today released its first 2024 white paper, "The Evolution of the Manufacturer & Specialty Distributor Relationship" as a part of their Industry Insights series on Fierce Pharma.

"In the pharma industry there is great mutual respect and appreciation between manufacturers and specialty distributors. When it comes to quality service with superior results, having a reliable partner is paramount," said Jeff Beck, Chief Development Officer for BioCare. "Choosing the right specialty distributor is crucial for manufacturers to ensure delivery of therapies to patients safely and expediently. A partnership with a shared commitment to excellence is what drives our industry forward."

The white paper highlights the essential need for a collaborative partnership between manufacturers and specialty distributors, with an emphasis placed on the emergence of specialty therapies and the criteria defining superior specialty distributors. In a rapidly evolving pharmaceutical landscape, the document stresses the importance of specialty distributors' adaptability and innovation.

BioCareSD has delivered therapies to patients with ultra-rare, rare, and orphan diseases over four decades through trusted partnerships with manufacturers and healthcare providers. By acting as a knowledgeable and supportive bridge between the manufacturers and customer healthcare entities, BioCare significantly boosts regulatory compliance and enhances the overall safety and reliability of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

BioCare, Inc. has been devoted to delivering specialty and therapeutic biological products since 1982. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCare comprises BioCareSD, a leading national specialty distributor of life-saving therapies and LogiCare3PL, a national provider of time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics services. In 2023, BioCare was named to the Financial Times List of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, and the Inc. Power Partners Award list. For more information, please visit www.biocare-us.com.

