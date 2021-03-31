Industry Leader A&D Mortgage Releases Revolutionary Prime Jumbo Loan Product

"We partner with brokers to make home financing accessible to as many people as possible ..." Tweet this

A&D Mortgage's Prime Jumbo loan product is available for a 30-year fixed mortgage loan up to $2M for a primary home, secondary home or investment property. Competitive program terms include up to 89.99% LTV, a minimum FICO score of 660 and no mortgage insurance requirement. The A&D Mortgage Prime Jumbo product is available for purchase, rate/term refinance and cash-out refinance, as well. Delayed financing is available for up to 180 days.

"We partner with brokers to make home financing accessible to as many people as possible, and our new Prime Jumbo loan product helps us turn that goal into a reality," shared Max Slyusarchuk, Founder and CEO of A&D Mortgage, "We are excited to offer this product, and will continue to adjust our program terms and offerings to be as competitive as possible and to meet the needs of our partners and the borrowers they serve."

Shortly after the COVID pandemic hit the United States in March of 2020, mortgage lenders eliminated their Jumbo loan products. Due to the economic impact of the coronavirus and the uncertainty that loomed as a result, Jumbo loan underwriting was indefinitely put on hold. Now that we are a year into the pandemic with the lockdown behind us, Jumbo loan products are making a comeback.

As a premier direct lender, A&D Mortgage offers a full spectrum of conventional, government and Non-QM loan products with less than 48-hour turnaround times and some of the most competitive rates in the industry. In addition to their new Prime Jumbo loan product, A&D Mortgage offers programs for self-employed borrowers using bank statements, profit and loss statements, or 1099s for income verification. Programs for foreign national borrowers and borrowers with less than perfect credit history are also available. In addition, programs with no income verification are offered for investment property loans.

