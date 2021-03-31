Industry Leader A&D Mortgage Releases Revolutionary Prime Jumbo Loan Product
A&D Mortgage releases new Prime Jumbo loan product, making it easier for brokers to qualify borrowers for a new mortgage loan.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A&D Mortgage, a leader in the wholesale Non-QM mortgage market, announces the release of its revolutionary Prime Jumbo loan product effective immediately. The new product makes it easier and more efficient for mortgage brokers to qualify their borrowers so they can move into their dream homes as quickly as possible. A Prime Jumbo loan typically works well for borrowers that just miss conforming loan limits.
What sets A&D Mortgage's Prime Jumbo product apart from Jumbo loans available from other lenders is the fact that it is an automatic underwriting system (AUS) only loan. In the mortgage world, when a borrower's information is submitted through the Fannie Mae automated underwriting system, it sometimes comes back with an approve/ineligible status based on the loan amount. When that happens, the borrower is likely to qualify for A&D Mortgage's Prime Jumbo product.
A&D Mortgage's Prime Jumbo loan product is available for a 30-year fixed mortgage loan up to $2M for a primary home, secondary home or investment property. Competitive program terms include up to 89.99% LTV, a minimum FICO score of 660 and no mortgage insurance requirement. The A&D Mortgage Prime Jumbo product is available for purchase, rate/term refinance and cash-out refinance, as well. Delayed financing is available for up to 180 days.
"We partner with brokers to make home financing accessible to as many people as possible, and our new Prime Jumbo loan product helps us turn that goal into a reality," shared Max Slyusarchuk, Founder and CEO of A&D Mortgage, "We are excited to offer this product, and will continue to adjust our program terms and offerings to be as competitive as possible and to meet the needs of our partners and the borrowers they serve."
Shortly after the COVID pandemic hit the United States in March of 2020, mortgage lenders eliminated their Jumbo loan products. Due to the economic impact of the coronavirus and the uncertainty that loomed as a result, Jumbo loan underwriting was indefinitely put on hold. Now that we are a year into the pandemic with the lockdown behind us, Jumbo loan products are making a comeback.
As a premier direct lender, A&D Mortgage offers a full spectrum of conventional, government and Non-QM loan products with less than 48-hour turnaround times and some of the most competitive rates in the industry. In addition to their new Prime Jumbo loan product, A&D Mortgage offers programs for self-employed borrowers using bank statements, profit and loss statements, or 1099s for income verification. Programs for foreign national borrowers and borrowers with less than perfect credit history are also available. In addition, programs with no income verification are offered for investment property loans.
For more information, visit www.admortgage.com, www.admortgage.com/important-disclosures or call 1.855.ADLOANS.
