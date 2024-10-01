Industry Leader and Former President of KLAS Research, Taylor Davis, Joins Pivot Point Consulting as Executive Partner for Client Success

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Holdings company and the #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services firm, announced today that former KLAS President and founder of the KLAS Arch Collaborative, Taylor Davis, will join as the Executive Partner for Client Success. Davis brings a wealth of experience and leadership in helping healthcare providers transform into high-performance organizations.

"Pivot Point's vision to make healthcare healthier starts with transforming every one of our clients into high-performance organizations," said Rachel Marano, President and Founder of Pivot Point Consulting. "Taylor's experience driving industry conversations and partnering with executives from his time at KLAS will be instrumental in helping us advance this vision and deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients and the communities they serve."

During his time at KLAS, Davis helped establish KLAS Consulting Services, which assisted services and Healthcare IT firms in achieving excellence and founded the KLAS Arch Collaborative—an international initiative that benchmarks and learns from the feedback of frontline clinicians at over 200 healthcare organizations across more than a dozen countries. With a background in statistics and business leadership, Davis brings a unique blend of creativity, collaboration and quantitative insight to his work.

Pivot Point Consulting's expanding Management Consulting services now include Digital Transformation Revenue Cycle Management, Enterprise Resource Planning and Enterprise Performance Management.

"Healthcare providers have faced unprecedented challenges in recent years—from COVID-19 to rapid digitization, demographic shifts and accelerated M&A activity," said Davis. "The future of healthcare hinges on transforming into high-performance organizations that put patients first, ensuring consistent excellence in people, processes and technology, while delivering care that's both profitable and sustainable. With even larger shocks on the horizon, the urgency is clear. I'm proud to be partnering with Pivot Point Consulting to make healthcare healthier."

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting is a KLAS-ranked consulting leader dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations to maximize the value derived from their investments. Backed by Vaco Holdings, a leading global professional services organization, Pivot Point Consulting's comprehensive suite of services spans managed services, analytics and AI, EHR, ERP, advisory, virtual care and cybersecurity. With a team of award-winning industry experts, Pivot Point delivers top-tier consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations.

Pivot Point Consulting has consistently earned accolades from KLAS over the past nine years. In addition to 2024's ranking as #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services and #1 Best in KLAS: Technical Services, Pivot Point has previously ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services in 2023 and #2 Best in KLAS: Partial IT Outsourcing (renamed Managed IT Services in 2023) and Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm in 2022. In 2020, Pivot Point was honored as the #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm.

To learn more, go to pivotpointconsulting.com.

