Industry Leader and Seasoned Marketer, Jason Randolph joins Tradier as SVP of Growth and Marketing

Leading Multi Asset brokerage platform serving one of the largest communities of Active Traders and connected platforms today appointed Jason Randolph to lead key Marketing and Retail Growth plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradier Inc. today appointed Jason Randolph to be its Senior Vice President of Marketing and Growth.

In his new role, Jason reports directly to Tradier CEO Dan Raju. Jason will primarily be responsible for driving collaboration with the connected Tradier ecosystem and driving retail awareness of the Tradier value proposition of choice, price, and service. Before joining Tradier, Jason Randolph held senior marketing positions at NinjaTrader, Tradovate, Charles Schwab, Nadex, and IG Group.

Dan Raju, CEO said, "Jason brings hands-on leadership experience and a strong track record of understanding how retail traders engage with the markets, content, and platforms". Raju said, "The growth of Tradier to becoming the preferred destination for active traders who derive value from a multiplying network of connect platforms and content partnerships requires a special person like Jason to take it to the next level".

"Tradier has a differentiating business model in the market and an alternative to the traditional vertical offerings from other brokers. I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to join the Tradier team who get up each morning to make a difference for investors and treat them with great technology, respect, and the support they deserve," said Jason Randolph. "I'm looking forward to working with our platform providers, developers, and traders on this exciting, innovative journey." said Jason.

About Tradier Brokerage Inc.

Tradier Brokerage, Inc. — a member FINRA and SIPC is an independent subsidiary of Tradier, Inc. Tradier Brokerage is focused on offering retail active traders, choice, value and great service. Tradier Brokerage brings a choice of its own platforms, a wide variety of third-party platforms, low commissions, and subscription options to empower retail investors.

About Tradier, Inc.

Tradier, Inc. is a cloud-based financial services provider and brokerage API company that offers a groundbreaking platform to serve Platform Providers, Advisors, Developers, and Individual Investors. Tradier delivers an innovative set of fully hosted API's, modules and "out of the box" tools that are leveraged by a growing list of providers seeking to create innovative trading and investing experiences.

